BREAKING: There's an Update in the Special Counsel Investigation Against Joe Biden
Joe Biden Is Killing the Democratic Party With Black and Hispanic Voters
Rashida Tlaib Hurls Outrageous Smear at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
U.S. Strike Takes Out Senior Member of Iran-Backed Kata'ib Hezbollah in Baghdad
Ronna McDaniel Sends Update to RNC Members As Rumors Swirl
Impeach Him Again
Some EU Lawmakers Want to See Tucker Carlson Punished for Putin Interview
CNN Quietly Admits Mental Decline Has Forced Biden Into Hiding After Denying Super...
Here's How Alex Mooney Sees a Path to Victory for WV Senate Seat
Biden Admits Senate 'Border Security' Bill Is a Precursor to Amnesty for Millions...
Chaos Erupts After Matt Gaetz Rips Democrat to Pieces
Iran Now Has Enough Material to Build a Nuclear Bomb in Just One...
Democrat Lawmaker Cradles Newborn While Advocating for Late-Term Abortions
'Resign Immediately': Sec. Cardona Under Fire for Refusing to Call Out Genocidal Phrase...
Tipsheet

First Illegal Migrants In NY Get Prepaid Credit Cards, Now They Get American Jobs

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 07, 2024 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is easing up requirements in her state so that illegal immigrants can quickly get a job in the U.S., taking away benefits from hard-working American citizens. 

Advertisement

This week, Hochul approved a controversial proposal that would make it easier for illegal migrants to secure U.S. government jobs in New York. 

“Governor Hochul has prioritized modernizing our State workforce and eliminating red tape, and she has instituted a series of reforms to achieve that goal,” a spokesperson for Hochul said in a statement. “This initiative, which has not yet been implemented, would offer temporary employment opportunities available for anyone who can legally work in the United States.”

The proposal will require illegal aliens to obtain legal work authorization from the federal government. However, other requirements-- such as the New York Department of Civil Service relaxing English language proficiency requirements-- would be eased for thousands of government jobs. An education verification and certification would also be omitted from the job qualification. 

The goal is for the “hard-to-recruit, entry-level titles” jobs to become permanent for the illegal migrants, which will start as temporary roles. Still, agencies will have the option to make them indefinite if their work is satisfactory. 

Recommended

America's Favorite Cookie Takes a Hard Left Turn Mia Cathell
Advertisement

According to Hochul’s office, the proposal is a “win-win” situation for the state, calming it helps to combat the “migrant crisis and rebuild the state workforce.”

“Now we have all these people who want to be here; I have all these jobs that are open,” the Democrat said at a press conference. “You marry the two together, and you’ve solved the problems.”

Last year, Hochul announced a partnership with New York state employers to get illegal migrants to work as part of her “solution” to get them out of shelters.

In addition to New York’s plan to hand out freebies to those illegally residing in the United States, the state’s Democrat Mayor, Eric Adams, announced a pilot program that will give pre-paid credit cards to illegals. This will cost the city’s hard-working taxpayers 53 million dollars.

Tags: ILLEGAL ALIEN KATHY HOCHUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

America's Favorite Cookie Takes a Hard Left Turn Mia Cathell
Impeach Him Again Ann Coulter
CNN Quietly Admits Mental Decline Has Forced Biden Into Hiding After Denying Super Bowl Interview Sarah Arnold
BREAKING: There's an Update in the Special Counsel Investigation Against Joe Biden Katie Pavlich
Not Again: Another Company Uses a Male Model to Promote Women’s Swimwear Madeline Leesman
NY State Supreme Court Justice Has the Best Response to Bragg Throwing the Books at Fake Vax Card Buyers Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
America's Favorite Cookie Takes a Hard Left Turn Mia Cathell
Advertisement