First Illegal Migrants In NY Get Prepaid Credit Cards, Now They Get American Jobs

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is easing up requirements in her state so that illegal immigrants can quickly get a job in the U.S., taking away benefits from hard-working American citizens.

This week, Hochul approved a controversial proposal that would make it easier for illegal migrants to secure U.S. government jobs in New York.

“Governor Hochul has prioritized modernizing our State workforce and eliminating red tape, and she has instituted a series of reforms to achieve that goal,” a spokesperson for Hochul said in a statement. “This initiative, which has not yet been implemented, would offer temporary employment opportunities available for anyone who can legally work in the United States.”

The proposal will require illegal aliens to obtain legal work authorization from the federal government. However, other requirements-- such as the New York Department of Civil Service relaxing English language proficiency requirements-- would be eased for thousands of government jobs. An education verification and certification would also be omitted from the job qualification.

The goal is for the “hard-to-recruit, entry-level titles” jobs to become permanent for the illegal migrants, which will start as temporary roles. Still, agencies will have the option to make them indefinite if their work is satisfactory.

According to Hochul’s office, the proposal is a “win-win” situation for the state, calming it helps to combat the “migrant crisis and rebuild the state workforce.”

“Now we have all these people who want to be here; I have all these jobs that are open,” the Democrat said at a press conference. “You marry the two together, and you’ve solved the problems.”

Last year, Hochul announced a partnership with New York state employers to get illegal migrants to work as part of her “solution” to get them out of shelters.

In addition to New York’s plan to hand out freebies to those illegally residing in the United States, the state’s Democrat Mayor, Eric Adams, announced a pilot program that will give pre-paid credit cards to illegals. This will cost the city’s hard-working taxpayers 53 million dollars.