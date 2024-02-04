Mayorkas: ‘We Need More Migrants’

As the United States grapples with one of the worst border crises in history, President Joe Biden’s border czar is declaring the need for more illegal migrants in the country.

During an interview with the New York Times, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed that American business owners need more immigrants to help fill jobs.

Mayorkas pitched an outlandish idea that the U.S. needs a high-migration system so that labor needs can be filled. He advocated for the expansion of legal pathways, allowing illegal immigrants to work and live in the U.S.

Wouldn’t it be more orderly, and wouldn’t it be responsible governance to be able to deliver a lawful pathway to fill what we have, which is a labor need, and cut the exploitative smugglers out and give individuals a path to arrive lawfully, safely, in an orderly way, to perform labor that we need? They can send remittances home. They can return home when their work is done. Isn’t that an element of a workable immigration system?

However, Mayokas failed to acknowledge the inevitable that if his plan succeeded, illegal aliens would steal hundreds of thousands of jobs away from hard-working Americans.

There is no other Biden-appointed official who has done more harm to the nation’s sovereignty and has helped illegal criminal migrants wreak havoc on American soil while making billions off drug and human trafficking at our own border than Mayorkas has.

He has prevented the Department of Homeland Security from enforcing crucial immigration laws, resulting in declining removals from the U.S. His blatant disregard has left nearly six million illegal migrants wandering free throughout our country.

Illegal immigrants have impeded American schools, jobs, housing, and resources. With a click of a pen, President Joe Biden can make the border crisis disappear. But alas, he had four years to do so, and all he has done is give them a free ride into the U.S. with free money and benefits.

More than 400,000 known criminal immigrants are in the U.S. According to data, only ten percent were arrested in fiscal year 2022.