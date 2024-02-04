The Senate Border Deal Is a Horror Show
Liberal Media Host Thinks Biden Should Be Let Out of the White House More Often

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 04, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

MSNBC "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough admitted that the White House needs to let President Joe Biden out of the basement more often if he wants any chance of securing the 2024 election. 

On Friday, Scarborough suggested that the White House must let Biden out in public, citing media sources who criticize the president's absence daily. 

"I think this may be one reason why the White House probably should let him out more," Scarborough said. "There's been concerns that he's not getting out, he's not doing enough stuff, he's not answering enough questions. All right, so if he makes a mistake, he makes a mistake."

Scarborough's comments come after an Axios report noted that Biden uses his MSNBC show's frequent guests as consultants. 

According to the report, Biden will reportedly ask his staff if they watched the show's segments so often that a few aides have even begun tuning into Scarborough's show in anticipation of the president's questions. 

The president often calls co-host Joe Scarborough — a former Republican congressman now a harsh critic of Donald Trump — to get Scarborough's take on issues and sometimes vent about media coverage, according to people familiar with the relationship. During the day, Biden has long asked his staff whether they saw a story, a poll, or a segment that had been on the show. He's included show regulars in off-the-record conversations with policy experts. Biden pays particular attention to — and has consulted with — "Morning Joe" regulars such as longtime reporter Mike Barnicle, foreign policy expert Richard Haass, and historian Jon Meacham, who has assisted on several Biden speeches.

The Axios report also cited Vice President Kamala Harris as being a fan of the Left-leaning show as well— so much so that she and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff hosted a dinner last month at the vice presidential residence for Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brzezinski. 

Harris also reportedly watches Fox News and "The Five."

"It got in her head and caused high anxiety because they were constantly hammering her," a former Harris aide told the outlet. 

