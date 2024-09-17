Gee, Hillary, Why Don't You Just Come Out and Say Trump Should Die?

I’m not sure former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton got the message about what happened last weekend: former President Donald Trump was targeted in another assassination attempt. He was golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Hiding in a shrubbery, Ryan Wesley Routh waited for him on the course with a rifle and a GoPro. It was luck that saved him. Routh was 350-500 yards from Trump when agents, who were conducting a security sweep ahead of the former president, spotted a barrel poking through the shrubbery, leading to Routh fleeing the scene only to be picked up by police later. The agent scouting the perimeter is the one who busted up this attack.

The media has been insufferable, with various takes that get progressively unhinged. We’ve gone from ‘it wasn’t an assassination attempt because Trump wasn’t shot’ to ‘he’ll use this incident to win the election’ and finally, ‘the former president is to blame for this assassination attempt because of his heated rhetoric on the campaign trail.’ The victim-blaming is appalling; the gaslighting of who is peddling vicious rhetoric is mind-numbingly stupid. Yet, it won’t sell because the media is primarily mocked and distrusted. So, when people talk about rhetoric, it’s clear Hillary never got that memo:

Hillary Clinton tonight on MSNBC:



"The press needs to create a consistent narrative about how dangerous he is"



"He is a danger to our country & world"

Lady, why don’t you just say it: I want Trump dead.

It's this sort of hyperbolic and facially untrue commentary that’s led to two assassination attempts against Trump in 65 days, Hillary. It’s your people doing this—it’s your media allies doing it. And they won’t stop because we’re less than 90 days away from Election Day. It makes Democrats look bad, but they’re cornered, hence the huffy responses like this one to this event:

You can't parody this stuff. You can only look on with amazement.

Donald Trump Is a Threat to Democracy, and Saying So Is Not Incitement

There is a narrative that liberals think is essential to winning this election, even if it leads to some deaths. How Maoist of them.