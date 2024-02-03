CNN Anchors Shocked to Hear Why Criminal Migrants Flee Florida for Dem Run States

CNN anchors were shocked Friday morning after learning why illegal criminal immigrants flee Florida for Democrat-run states.

The network's Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence analyst, John Miller, stunned host Erica Hill after explaining that illegal migrant gangs run criminal operations in New York City, live it up in sunny side Florida and return to New York because they won't face criminal charges in the Big Apple.

"So what the detectives are telling me is, they have crews here that operate in New York, do all their stealing, then go to Florida to spend the money and then come back," Miller asked. "Why don't they just stay and steal in Florida?"

"They said, 'because there you go to jail,'" Miller responded, referring to a conversation he had with detectives.

Miller's comments momentarily silenced and stunned Hill and co-host Phil Mattingly.

"Oh," Hill said, Mattingly adding, "Fair point."

The anchors were discussing the heinous attacks an NYPD officer and a lieutenant endured from a group of illegal migrants earlier this week. Video footage shows the two officers speaking to the group of illegal aliens before a fight breaks out. Several illegal immigrants then begin to punch and kick the officers until they are on the ground.

Several of the illegal migrants have yet to be arrested or turned over to ICE.

"These individuals, I went over their rap sheets yesterday, multiple charges, grand larceny, robbery, attempted robbery," Miller said, referring to the migrants suspected of assaulting the police officers.

The CNN analyst noted that one of the illegal migrants, who has yet to be found, racked up ten charges in just one day.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responded to the incident, saying the criminal immigrants knew they would be immediately arrested and held accountable for their crimes in his state.

"You can see why people are fleeing some of those areas that can't even keep the streets safe, they can't even keep homeless off the streets, its been really, really problematic in many parts of our country," DeSantis said. "We're doing it right here."