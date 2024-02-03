Joe Biden Is Losing Big With These Voters

Black voters were a crucial group to help President Joe Biden win the White House in 2020, and he will need their overwhelming support to do it again.

However, as Biden’s far-Left policies have set in, Black voters are becoming increasingly frustrated with his leadership.

During an MSNBC interview, a group of Black male voters compared their current lives to when former President Trump was in office— and it spells bad news for Biden.

MSNBC host Trymaine Lee asked the voters why Trump is so enticing this election, with two men saying “money.”

“Donald Trump, in spite of all the craziness he may have in his head, reading some of the things that he talks about with business, I can kind of agree with as far as business-wise,” Thomas Murray said, comparing Trump’s economic track record to Biden’s.

Murray, a small business owner, said that he is trying to expand his business, and under the Biden Administration, that is almost impossible. However, with Trump in office, that possibility is in the realm of citing the former president’s career successes.

“I’m trying to grow my business. As far as Biden, I haven’t seen Biden really care about business like that. And my concern is having my business so that I can build generational wealth, so my kids can see and have something to take upon when I’m not here,” he continued.

According to a recent New York Times and Sienna College poll, 71 percent of Black voters in six key swing states support Biden for a second term. However, this is a steep decline from the 92 percent that voted for him in 2020.

On the contrary, the BBC noted that Black voters are warming up to another Trump presidency.

“Donald Trump has the reputation of being the money man,” another voter told the MSNBC host.

Voter Kinard Givens told the outlet that with Biden in charge, they were broke— but under Trump, they had money.

“And that’s kind of the only thing that I’m hearing over and over again is that, ‘with Trump, we had money,’” Givens said.