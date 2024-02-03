The Senate Border Deal Is a Horror Show
Argentina's Chainsaw-Wielding President Scores His First Political Win
What This City Is Trying to Do Is Quintessentially Floridian
And With That Embarrassing Move, Nikki Haley Has to Know She's Finished
We Need To Have Elections Every Year
Democrats Continually Win the Word Game, While Republicans Are Clueless
13 GOP Governors Join Abbott at the Border, Vowing to End Joe Biden's...
Houthi Militants Promise Further 'Escalation' After the U.S. Launched Retaliatory Strikes
Mayorkas: ‘We Need More Migrants’
WHO Admits There Is No Scientific Evidence to Supporting 'Gender Affirming Care' On...
Joe Biden Accused of Giving Iran Terrorists Time to Hide Before Launching Retaliatory...
Democrat Gov. Offered to Help Joe Biden With the Border, But the President...
Joe Biden's Historic Low Approval Rating Makes a Trump Comeback More Likely
Liberal Media Host Thinks Biden Should Be Let Out of the White House...
In Memory of Lieutenant Colonel Leo McCloskey
Tipsheet

Joe Biden Is Losing Big With These Voters

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 03, 2024 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

Black voters were a crucial group to help President Joe Biden win the White House in 2020, and he will need their overwhelming support to do it again. 

However, as Biden’s far-Left policies have set in, Black voters are becoming increasingly frustrated with his leadership. 

Advertisement

During an MSNBC interview, a group of Black male voters compared their current lives to when former President Trump was in office— and it spells bad news for Biden. 

MSNBC host Trymaine Lee asked the voters why Trump is so enticing this election, with two men saying “money.” 

“Donald Trump, in spite of all the craziness he may have in his head, reading some of the things that he talks about with business, I can kind of agree with as far as business-wise,” Thomas Murray said, comparing Trump’s economic track record to Biden’s. 

Murray, a small business owner, said that he is trying to expand his business, and under the Biden Administration, that is almost impossible. However, with Trump in office, that possibility is in the realm of citing the former president’s career successes. 

“I’m trying to grow my business. As far as Biden, I haven’t seen Biden really care about business like that. And my concern is having my business so that I can build generational wealth, so my kids can see and have something to take upon when I’m not here,” he continued. 

Recommended

The Senate Border Deal Is a Horror Show Matt Vespa
Advertisement

According to a recent New York Times and Sienna College poll, 71 percent of Black voters in six key swing states support Biden for a second term. However, this is a steep decline from the 92 percent that voted for him in 2020. 

On the contrary, the BBC noted that Black voters are warming up to another Trump presidency. 

“Donald Trump has the reputation of being the money man,” another voter told the MSNBC host. 

Voter Kinard Givens told the outlet that with Biden in charge, they were broke— but under Trump, they had money. 

“And that’s kind of the only thing that I’m hearing over and over again is that, ‘with Trump, we had money,’” Givens said.

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Senate Border Deal Is a Horror Show Matt Vespa
And With That Embarrassing Move, Nikki Haley Has to Know She's Finished Matt Vespa
Argentina's Chainsaw-Wielding President Scores His First Political Win Matt Vespa
What This City Is Trying to Do Is Quintessentially Floridian Matt Vespa
Will Biden Back to Trump Represent a Smooth Transition of Power? Not While Obama is Around Jeff Davidson
13 GOP Governors Join Abbott at the Border, Vowing to End Joe Biden's Destructive Policies Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Senate Border Deal Is a Horror Show Matt Vespa
Advertisement