Biden Is Finally Heading to East Palestine
Ex-Boeing Manager Issues a Dire Warning to Travelers Regarding the 737 Max 9
Biden State Department: We're Looking Into Palestinian Statehood
Why Biden Is Now Visiting the Ohio Town Decimated by a Toxic Train...
DeSantis Just Scored Another Win Against Disney
There's Something Missing From the Fed's Latest Interest Rate Announcement
The Fall of Rome, Updated
GA State Senator Captures Video Showing Groups of Illegal Migrants Hidden In Rooms...
Biden Admin Is Classifying the Nation's Most Elite Places As 'Low-Income' To Push...
San Francisco Sued Over Its Tax-Payer Funded Handouts to Black, Hispanic Transgender Resid...
Why Did the FBI Have Such a Lack of Urgency In Identifying the...
Here's What Happened When a Professor at a Catholic University Invited a Pro-Abortion...
In Tense Exchange, Hawley Prompts Zuckerberg to Apologize to Social Media Victims
A Man Competed in a Women’s Track Meet. Guess What Happened Next.
Tipsheet

U.S. Takes 'Self-Defense' Strike Against Houthis

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 31, 2024 8:35 PM
Houthi Media Center via AP

On Thursday, the United States targeted and destroyed several projectiles in a "self-defense" strike against Houthi militants. 

According to U.S. officials, Houthi militants in Yemen were preparing to launch at commercial ships. 

Advertisement

More from Fox News Digital: 

The U.K. was not involved in this strike. It was carried out unilaterally by the U.S. Thursday morning's strike is not related to Sunday's drone attack that killed three U.S. soldiers and injured more than 40 others at a base in Jordan. The latest strike came after the U.S. struck a Houthi anti-aircraft surface-to-air missile that was preparing to launch from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen. A U.S. official said the surface-to-air missile was on the ground and "posed an imminent threat" to U.S. aircraft patrolling the area.

This is the 12th strike the U.S. has conducted against the Houthis since January 11th— and the second in the last 24 hours. Houthi militants in Yemen have been firing strikes at commercial ships in the Red Sea for more than a month. The military members say the strikes have been a symbol of support for the Palestinians that have been killed in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Recommended

The Fall of Rome, Updated Ann Coulter
Advertisement

According to the outlet, the strikes have caused the ships to avoid the Red Sea, making them re-route, which has resulted in massive costs and delays.

Since December, ship volumes in the Red Sea have declined. Roughly 40 percent fewer vessels have passed through the sea, leading to a 45 percent plummet in freight tonnage as well. 

On Friday, U.S. Central Command Forces conducted a strike against a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea, which was prepared to launch. U.S. Forces identified the missile and determined it presented an immediate threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region. 

Tags: PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Fall of Rome, Updated Ann Coulter
Surprise: Another Major 'Sanctuary' City Pushed to the Brink Guy Benson
GA State Senator Captures Video Showing Groups of Illegal Migrants Hidden In Rooms at ATL Airport Sarah Arnold
Why Did the FBI Have Such a Lack of Urgency In Identifying the J6 Pipe Bomber? Sarah Arnold
Ex-Boeing Manager Issues a Dire Warning to Travelers Regarding the 737 Max 9 Matt Vespa
Haley Is 18 Points Behind This Option in Nevada Survey...and It's Not Trump Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Fall of Rome, Updated Ann Coulter
Advertisement