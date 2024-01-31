U.S. Takes 'Self-Defense' Strike Against Houthis

On Thursday, the United States targeted and destroyed several projectiles in a "self-defense" strike against Houthi militants.

According to U.S. officials, Houthi militants in Yemen were preparing to launch at commercial ships.

The U.K. was not involved in this strike. It was carried out unilaterally by the U.S. Thursday morning's strike is not related to Sunday's drone attack that killed three U.S. soldiers and injured more than 40 others at a base in Jordan. The latest strike came after the U.S. struck a Houthi anti-aircraft surface-to-air missile that was preparing to launch from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen. A U.S. official said the surface-to-air missile was on the ground and "posed an imminent threat" to U.S. aircraft patrolling the area.

This is the 12th strike the U.S. has conducted against the Houthis since January 11th— and the second in the last 24 hours. Houthi militants in Yemen have been firing strikes at commercial ships in the Red Sea for more than a month. The military members say the strikes have been a symbol of support for the Palestinians that have been killed in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

According to the outlet, the strikes have caused the ships to avoid the Red Sea, making them re-route, which has resulted in massive costs and delays.

Since December, ship volumes in the Red Sea have declined. Roughly 40 percent fewer vessels have passed through the sea, leading to a 45 percent plummet in freight tonnage as well.

On Friday, U.S. Central Command Forces conducted a strike against a Houthi anti-ship missile aimed into the Red Sea, which was prepared to launch. U.S. Forces identified the missile and determined it presented an immediate threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region.