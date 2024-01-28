Trump Team Blasts 'Fake News' Reporting About Possible RFK VP Pick

The Trump team is shutting down rumors that the former president tapped Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his vice president pick early on in his running.

Over the weekend, Fox News reported, citing The New York Post, that RFK Jr. was Trump’s top vice president choice should he become the 2024 GOP nominee.

“Trump operatives expressed an interest in Kennedy early on, but it was all premature,” news outlets reported, adding that it was “right out of the box when Bobby announced.”

However, Senior Trump adviser Chris LaCivita refuted the idea that the former president had ever reached out to the Democrat.

“This is 100% FAKE NEWS – NO ONE from the Trump Campaign ever approached RFK jr (or ever will) – one of the most LIBERAL and radical environmentalists in the country. For all the fake news- update your stories,” LaCivita posed on X Saturday.

In 2024, Kennedy refused to attack Trump during an interview and praised his hard work, saying he was “proud” the former president liked him even if they disagreed on “most” issues.

Trump called him a “common-sense guy.”

Kennedy, initially running as a Democrat, has since switched sides and is now running as an independent candidate in the 2024 race.

Kennedy has speculated that he may run as a libertarian, citing reports that voters are tired of a two-party system. The idea comes as concerns mount he won't be able to get his name on all 50 state’s ballots.

The candidate said his team is “looking at” the option, adding that they have a good relationship with the part. Kennedy also said he’s been in contact with the California Libertarian Party Convention but was unwilling to commit to whether or not he would join the party.

According to a RealClearPolitics poll, Kennedy currently has 15.8 percent support, while President Joe Biden has 36.2 percent.