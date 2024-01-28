Trump Blasts Biden's Dangerous Appeasement of Iran
Tipsheet

Republicans Lash Out Against Biden's Weaknesses Following the Three Deaths of U.S. Military Members

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 28, 2024 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

In light of the three American soldiers killed in the UAV attack on Sunday, Republicans are criticizing President Joe Biden for his weaknesses on the global stage. 

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) blamed Biden for the three American troops and 25 others injured in the drone attack in Jordan. 

“There have been over 100 attacks against U.S. forces in the region. Iran is undeterred,” Graham said, adding, “I am sending my condolences to the families of our fallen heroes in Jordan. I am also wishing a full recovery to those injured. Our forces in Jordan and Syria are there to protect the American homeland and to provide stability in a troubled region. Their service and sacrifice will always be appreciated. They are true heroes.”

He urged Biden to strike down Iran as a “deterrence against future aggression,” saying that “Until they pay a price with their infrastructure and their personnel, the attacks on U.S. troops will continue.” 

“The only thing the Iranian regime understands is force,” Graham continued. “Secretary Austin’s efforts to deter aggression against our forces in the region have failed miserably. I’ve long since lost confidence in the Biden national security team to deter Iran. If they do not change their policies now, more American service members in the region will pay the price. Hit Iran now. Hit them hard.” 

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) also demanded Biden to retaliate against Iran. 

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) accused Biden of emboldening Iran for years by “tolerating attacks on our troops, bribing the ayatollahs with billions of dollars, and appeasing them to no end.” He blamed the president for leaving American troops as sitting ducks. However, Cotton said he is not surprised to hear about the deaths of U.S. soldiers as Biden continues to allow foreign countries to take the lead. 

Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) called the incident “tragic and preventable,” suggesting Biden has blood on his hands. 


