BREAKING: U.S. Troops Killed in Iranian Drone Attack
Wait, Did Joe Just Say Beau Biden Was Killed in Normandy?
Now Is The Time For Republicans To Hit Biden Even Harder On The...
Why Does Biden Hate ‘Making America Great?’
Starbucks Fires Employee Who Stood Up to Robbers
Getting Beyond our Convenient Political Narratives
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 202: Amen - A Familiar Word
Electric Vehicle Mania
House Republicans Unveil Articles of Impeachment Against Mayorkas
Moreno Campaign Pushes Back on ‘Disgusting Lie’ From LaRose Campaign
Closing the Digital Divide Should Be More Important Than Playing Favorites
Where Are the Children?
'All In': Biden’s Ill-Fated Strategy to Reduce Homelessness
Mistreating American Allies Harms U.S. Interests
Tipsheet

DeSantis Slams Biden's Ridiculous Border Deal

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 28, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL.) criticized President Joe Biden's Senate border "deal" that should have happened the day he stepped into office. 

On Saturday, DeSantis posted a video to social media to slam the president's idea of finally trying to fix the southern border, calling it a "farce." The governor argued it was way past time to secure the border, saying it had been broken for far too long. 

Advertisement

Biden claimed he is ready to negotiate one of the "toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border we've ever had in our country." He claimed he would "shut down the border" if Congress passes a new bipartisan immigration deal. The president claimed he has no authority to close the border, but the legislation would allow him to once it becomes overwhelmed. 

However, DeSantis called Biden out on his excuse of why the border has been wreaking havoc on the country for nearly four years. 

"Joe Biden already has the authority to shut the border down," DeSantis said. "He could declare a national emergency. He could stop the invasion cold if he wanted to. He does not want to."

The former GOP presidential candidate argued that the so-called deal falsely gives Biden the tools to close the border. However, in reality, it will green-light at least 5.000 illegal migrants to enter the U.S. every single day.

"That's 1.8 million plus over the course of a year, which they're codifying into laws, saying that's an appropriate number of illegal entries," he continued, adding that an appropriate number of illegal aliens coming into the country is "zero." 

He also criticized Biden and states who have vowed to give illegal migrants benefits such as free health care, housing, and work permits. DeSantis railed against handing out incentives to immigrants, arguing they will never want to leave if the federal government pays for them to stay illegally in the U.S. 

"So Biden has the authority. He doesn't have the will. He doesn't have the political philosophy to want to actually solve the problem," DeSantis said. 

Recommended

Wait, Did Joe Just Say Beau Biden Was Killed in Normandy? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) promised to stop a border deal in its tracks, saying that such legislation would be "dead upon arrival." 

"I wanted to provide a brief update regarding the supplemental and the border since the Senate appears unable to reach any agreement. If rumors about the contents of the draft proposal are true, it would have been dead on arrival in the House anyway," Johnson wrote in a statement. "I am emphasizing again today that House Republicans will vigorously oppose any new policy proposal from the White House or Senate that would further incentivize illegal aliens to break our laws." 

Tags: RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, Did Joe Just Say Beau Biden Was Killed in Normandy? Matt Vespa
BREAKING: U.S. Troops Killed in Iranian Drone Attack Katie Pavlich
UPDATED: Trump's Team Reached Out to This Man About Being VP and He Didn't Write It Off Matt Vespa
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Showed Up at John Fetterman's House. His Reaction Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
Electric Vehicle Mania Jeff Davidson
Now Is The Time For Republicans To Hit Biden Even Harder On The Border Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wait, Did Joe Just Say Beau Biden Was Killed in Normandy? Matt Vespa
Advertisement