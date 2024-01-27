Kristi Noem Visits Texas' 'Warzone' Amid Trump VP Rumors

On Friday, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) headed to the southern border to see firsthand the destruction and turmoil President Joe Biden has implemented amid a battle between Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and the federal government.

Noem conducted a boat tour with the state’s National Guard of the southern “war zone” Texas has been facing since day one of the Biden Administration. She reiterated that Biden’s failed policies have caused the border to deteriorate and suffer while the president sits back and enjoys a light daily schedule while eating an ice cream cone.

“Biden is failing, so we will continue to do everything we can to help secure the border,” Noem wrote on social media. The governor joined fellow Republican Govs. Kevin Stitt (Okla.), Ron DeSantis (FL), and Brian Kemp (GA) in support of Abbott’s decision to defy the federal government’s decision to take action against his efforts to secure the border.

Noem issued a joint statement, saying she stands with the Texas governor’s use of state resources to protect the southern border, including installing razor wire fences that the Biden Administration has tried to cut down.

“Every time that I come to the southern border, it is clear that the situation has deteriorated more and more. Texas has carved out a small zone of security in the middle of this warzone,” Noem said. “Now, the Biden Administration is undermining them. Not only is Joe Biden failing to secure the border — but he is actively trying to stop Governor Abbott and Texas from the work that they are doing to secure the border. South Dakota stands with them, and we will continue to do everything we can to help secure the border.”

The warzone at the border deteriorates more and more every time I come down here. Texas is doing what they can, but they need Biden to stand WITH them, not get in their way. pic.twitter.com/CI7LVCf8D7 — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) January 26, 2024

The South Dakota Republican urged her colleagues to defend our nation so that Americans are kept safe, arguing that there is no other country freer or better than the United States.

Noem was the first governor to send National Guardsmen to the southern border three years ago when it was apparent Biden would allow chaos to implode. Last year, she sent National Guard troops once again to the border as illegal migrant crossings began to exceed numbers.

Her visit to the southern border came amid rumors that former President Trump would pick her as his vice president should he succeed in the 2024 presidential race.

In response, Noem said she would be Trump’s running mate “in a heartbeat.”