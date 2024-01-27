Pro-Palestinian Protesters Showed Up at John Fetterman's House. His Reaction Was Priceless...
Here's the Latest Issue That Has John Fetterman Rebelling Against Chuck Schumer
Supreme Court Watchdog Groups Are Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing
Reversing the Damage Biden has Done
Kristi Noem Visits Texas' 'Warzone' Amid Trump VP Rumors
Dem Chicago Mayor Faces Push Back After Handing Out Eviction Notices to Illegal...
Biden Vows Border Deal, But Johnson Says Bill Would Be 'Dead on Arrival'...
Hunter's Business Associate Rob Walker Looks to Excuse Biden's Involvement in Family Busin...
We Need a Leader in the White House, Not a Biden
Targeting Families on SNAP Will Increase Costs and Fail to Address Obesity
Gaza, Atlanta and Gen. William T. Sherman
An Open Letter on Utopian Pacifism
Tehran Should Not Be Allowed to Manipulate the World’s Internet as It Tries...
Big Government Orders Christmas Ban on Popular Consumer Product – the Apple Watch
Tipsheet

Kari Lake Reveals New Details After Bribery Tape

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 27, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Arizona U.S. Senate candidate Kari Lake revealed shocking new details about the bribery scandal that attempted to keep her from running. 

This week, while speaking to conservative podcaster Glenn Beck, Lake disclosed why she decided to go public with the recording of conservation involving former Arizona GOP chair Jeff DeWit 11 months later. 

Advertisement

"I didn't want to release anything, and I also didn't listen to it. I taped it because I was afraid there was going to be a physical threat, and when there wasn't, I just kind of put, you know, the file away and never even dealt with it," Lake said. 

Lake said she was eating dinner one evening with her family when she came across the recording. She said that she and her husband's mouths dropped to the floor as they listened to the exchange in which she says she was bullied into dropping out of the Republican race to take on Sen. Kristen Sinema (I-AZ).

A recording of the call with DeWit revealed that he claimed "very powerful people" from the "east" were willing to pay large sums of money to push Lake out of the race. Lake admitted that she didn't think much of it until after she listened to the recording. 

"I was eating dinner with my husband, and my daughter was with us, and I happened to track it down, found it, and hit play while we were eating dinner and literally, as vivid as I recalled it — and I think in my speech at CPAC I described it pretty well — our jaws dropped to the floor. We were shocked. I said oh my gosh, this is so much worse than I even remembered it," she continued. 

Recommended

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Showed Up at John Fetterman's House. His Reaction Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

On Thursday, DeWit resigned, claiming that the Lake campaign threatened to release damaging "selectively edited" recordings of him. He said that he resigned as a reason not to take the risk that his many conversations with Lake would be publicized. He also called on the Arizona Republican to cease her "attacks" and allow him to "return to the business sector — a field I find much more logical and prefer over politics."

In the recording, DeWit told Lake that there are "very powerful people who want to keep you out," admitting he was bribed to keep her out of politics. 

Lake said DeWit's resignation letter came too late. "I didn't see an apology to the people of Arizona. He tried to act like the behavior that you heard on that audio is normal communication amongst friends. It's disgusting. I think he did a horrible job, and he should have just apologized, resigned, and said he's going to work to do better."

Tags: KARI LAKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pro-Palestinian Protesters Showed Up at John Fetterman's House. His Reaction Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
Here's the Latest Issue That Has John Fetterman Rebelling Against Chuck Schumer Matt Vespa
So, That's Why Biden Wants Israel to Scale Down Its War in Gaza Matt Vespa
Kristi Noem Visits Texas' 'Warzone' Amid Trump VP Rumors Sarah Arnold
The Liberal Media Is Getting Slaughtered Matt Vespa
Reversing the Damage Biden has Done Jeff Davidson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Showed Up at John Fetterman's House. His Reaction Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
Advertisement