House Democrat 'My Party Is Completely Delusional' After Attending 'Nice, Hospitable' Trump Rally

Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) sang a change of tune after attending a Trump rally, shocked by how nice and welcoming MAGA supporters really are.

This week, during an interview with CNN, Phillips admitted that he judged a book by its cover after attending a New Hampshire Trump rally to find out how surprised he was that everyone was amicable and genuinely concerned about the state of the country.

The Democrat said that his party "is completely delusional right now," acknowledging that MAGA supporters were "Thoughtful" and "hospitable."

I've got to tell you guys I went to a Donald Trump rally a couple of nights ago. Never been to one. I had an event across the street. I saw the line of people waiting in the cold for hours. And I thought, what the heck? I have great friendships with both sides of the aisle. Any leader of the free world should show up and the other side's rally and say hello and greet people. You know, I'm going to be a leader who actually invites people and doesn't condemn them—met probably 50 Trump people waiting in line, every single one of them. Thoughtful, hospitable, and friendly, all of them are so frustrated that they feel nobody's listening to them but Donald Trump: a diverse crowd, people who had never been to a Trump event before. My party is completely delusional right now.

The Democrat presidential candidate secured 20 percent of the vote in New Hampshire, arguing that it is his job to promote the importance of bipartisanship in the 2024 election. Phillips added that he feels it is his "responsibility" to support the Republican Party as well.

"I flipped a district that had been Republican for 60 years in 2018. I didn't do so by just pandering to Democrats. I invited independents and Republicans," Phillips claimed. "That's my responsibility, and I'm sick of this political culture that only rewards dividers."

However, Phillips has a slim chance of securing the Democratic nominee as President Joe Biden secured more than 50 percent of the vote in a write-in campaign since his name did not appear on the ballot.

The Democrat has criticized Biden's age and downward spiraling polling as a reason for fresh blood in the White House. However, he has also bashed Trump, saying that both men need to retire from politics, adding, "It's time for a new generation."