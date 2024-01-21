Biden Threatens to Use Military Jets On Law-Abiding American Citizens

President Joe Biden is once again threatening to use violence against American citizens who refuse to obey government rule.

Over the weekend, while speaking to reporters, Biden mocked a quote from Thomas Jefferson: “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”

The quote suggests that Jefferson believes the American people should have the right to rebel against a tyrannical government. Biden said that if U.S. citizens really wanted to fight the government, they would need F-16 fighter jets.

“And I love people who say, the ‘blood of liberty,’ or excuse me, ‘the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots.’ Well, guess what, man, I didn’t see a whole lot of patriots that are out there walking around making sure that we have these weapons,” Biden said. “And if you really want to worry about the government, you need an F-16.”

This is not the first time Biden has threatened Americans with violence who refuse to follow a dictatorship. In June 2023, the president berated Second Amendment supporters, saying once again that they would need F-16 fighter jets in order to take on the American government.

Again, in 2022, Biden criticized “Right-wing Americans,” vowing to use drones and military jets on people who defy government rule.

“For those brave right-wing Americans who say it’s all about keeping Americans ‘independent and safe.’ If you want to fight against a country, you need an F-15,” Biden said. “You need something a little more than a gun.”

The president has been a very vocal opponent of those who support the Second Amendment. He claimed that Americans agree that “you don’t need a weapon of war” despite saying the government will shoot down citizens if given the chance.

The Democrat Party has repeatedly claimed conservatives and “far-Right extremists” are a massive terror threat to the U.S. Biden has also said that “extreme MAGA Republicans” pose a risk to the safety of American citizens during a speech that followed the FBI’s politically charged raid on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.