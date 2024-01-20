Former British MP Captures the Pro-Palestinian Side in One Tweet. It's Horrifying.
Tipsheet

WH: 'We Have to Do Something About Illegal Migration' Then Brags About Taxpayer-Funded Services They Get

Sarah Arnold
January 20, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden's reckless open-door border policies have caused the worst border crisis in United States history— and the White House remains delusional. 

Since Biden took office, the U.S.-Mexico border has seen record amounts of illegal crossings. The fiscal year 2023 alone saw a massive number of illegal aliens storm the southern border, with a record of 3.2 million migrants encountered. This number does not include "gotaways" or those who have avoided detection. At the same time, more than eight million illegal aliens have entered the United States. 

Yet, the Biden Administration remains ignorant of the crisis it has created. 

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that border security is "important" and that the Biden Administration is working toward a plan to stem the millions of illegal migrants from entering the U.S. However, at the same time, she bragged about all of the taxpayer-funded services the president has provided to illegal immigrants. 

She also criticized Republican governors who have sent illegal aliens to Democrat-run "sanctuary cities," calling it "inhumane" and "demoralizing." 

Jean-Pierre also refused to say whether it is still the Biden Administration's position to ensure the southern border is secure. Instead, she repeatedly said that the White House needs to do more at the border. However, she failed to say how, when, or why, in Biden's last year of office, the administration finally addressed the ongoing crisis. 

Last weekend, Biden told reporters that there is no need to worry about the southern border despite illegal crossings surging to record highs because there was no crisis, suggesting it is nothing more than a Republican scare tactic. 

When asked if he thought the southern border was in danger, Biden stated: "No." 

