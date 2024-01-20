Former British MP Captures the Pro-Palestinian Side in One Tweet. It's Horrifying.
Tipsheet

It Took Just 90 Seconds for Joe Biden to Get Confused During a Speech

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 20, 2024 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Another day, another Biden blunder. 

This week, President Joe Biden broke the record for the time it takes before he becomes confused and disoriented. 

While speaking to an audience in North Carolina, it took the 81-year-old president only 90 seconds before he mumbled off, causing onlookers to raise eyebrows. 

Biden deviated from his prepared speech— which happens all too often— to claim he had just taken a photograph with a congresswoman who was not present at the event. 

As he rattled off names of people who attended the event, Biden began calling for Rep. Deborah Ross (D-NC), insisting he had just talked and taken a photo with her. However, she was never there. 

"I also want to mention your Congresswoman Deborah Ross. Where's Deborah? Did she — I just had my picture taken with her. That's probably why she left. (Laughter.) No, all kidding aside — but, anyway — you — oh, she couldn't be here, actually. That's not true. I got it mixed up," Biden said. "And she has — you know, she fights very hard for the people of this district, and she is up in Washington right now."

Later in his speech, Biden mispronounced the word "country" and instead referred to the United States as a "major company." 

The confusion can be compared to when, in 2022, the president asked about the whereabouts of the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) during an event despite calling her family and ordering the flags to be lowered one month prior in honor of her passing.

Several studies have drawn concerns over Biden's age and mental capabilities to be the free leader of the U.S. According to a survey conducted last year, 76 percent of respondents said that Biden was "too old" to serve a second term. In comparison, only 48 percent said the same of former President Trump. 

The White House is living in a world of delusional just as Biden is. In November, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said she "would put the president's stamina, the president's wisdom, ability to get this done on behalf of the American people against anyone, anyone on any day of the week."

Tags: JOE BIDEN

