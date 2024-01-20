Boeing's Horrible Month Continues As a 747 Cargo Plane Bursts Into Flames
Andrew Cuomo Sues Letitia James Over Sexual Harassment Investigation Documents

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 20, 2024 9:00 AM
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed a lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James for documents related to her 2021 damaging sexual misconduct 2021 investigation that led to his resignation. 

This week, Cuomo filed the case in a New York State court, arguing he needs the 180 witness statements in full in order to defend himself against two sexual harassment lawsuits linked to the investigation. The lawsuit states that the public has a right to know James' "full basis in making the significant and impactful decisions in issuing the consequential Report and causing the resignation of their democratically elected governor." 

Once a rising star in the Democrat Party, Cuomo was accused of sexually harassing eleven women— nine of whom were past or present state employees. 

After the former governor resigned, he said he was "deeply" sorry for inappropriate behavior during his time in office. However, Cuomo has denied the allegations and labeled James' investigation as unfair, "materially inaccurate, incomplete, biased, flawed and misleading." 

"In my mind, I've never crossed the line with anyone, but I didn't realize the extent to which the line has been redrawn," Cuomo said at the time. "There are generational and cultural shifts that I just didn't fully appreciate. And I should have no excuses."

However, he admitted to making inappropriate jokes and giving "women and men" hugs and kisses. 

"I have slipped and called people' honey,' sweetheart' and 'darling.' I mean it to be endearing, but women found it dated and offensive," he added. "I take full responsibility for my actions. I have been too familiar with people. My sense of humor can be insensitive and off-putting."

While prosecutors said the 179 people they talked to were credible, Cuomo could not be charged because there was insufficient evidence. 

In a statement, Cuomo spokesman Rich Azzopardi said that James has "done everything she can to hide" the documents from New Yorkers and that it is" sad that the courts are needed to step in and order the state's top lawyer to stop violating the law."

"This was a political hit job from the beginning to pave the way for Tish’s failed campaign for governor and it’s sad that the courts are needed to step in and order the state’s top lawyer to stop violating the law," Azzopardi continued. 

