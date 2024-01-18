Biden Campaign Refuses to Say Border Is Better Under Biden

Despite a significant amount of Americans, including Democrats, condemning President Joe Biden’s reckless open border policies, the Biden Administration still refuses to admit the border was better under previous White House terms.

According to the Biden Administration, the trick of the game is to stay ignorant, and no one will hold you accountable— and that’s precisely what Biden is doing with the border crisis he created.

Biden Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks was asked whether the immigration crisis at the southern border is better under Biden than it was under former President Trump. In response, Fulks blamed the crisis on Congress “refusing” to pass an immigration reform package.

“President Biden took office and sent a comprehensive immigration reform package to Congress. They have refused to pass it or do anything on it,” Fulks said on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report.”

The Biden staffer then turned the blame on Trump, claiming he did “nothing” to secure the border despite the former President building a border wall and implementing Title 42— a public health policy used for more than three years at the U.S.-Mexico border to remove roughly three million illegal aliens and send them back to their native countries.

“What I would say about immigration is that we have to look back. Donald Trump had four years to do something on the border, and he did nothing,” Fulks said. “And then, right now, what we have — in fact, Donald Trump put immigrants in cages. He separated families. … Joe Biden has gotten to work still putting those families back together. But when it comes to immigration.”

Host Bret Baier interrupted, asking if he genuinely believes the border is in better condition under Biden than when Trump was in office.

“What I’m saying to is you that President Biden took office, sent a comprehensive immigration reform package to Congress. They have refused to pass it or do anything on it. They are grandstanding and playing political games,” Fulks responded.

The exchange between Fulks and Baier became tense when the Biden official accused Trump of splitting up families and putting them in cages.

Baier then asked, “There are more kids in custody under the Biden administration than there were under the Trump administration. Do you know that? And so, listen, you have to concede that immigration is a vulnerability for the Biden campaign. Can’t you concede that?”

In response, Fulks said, “Look, what we concede is that President Biden is working on this issue and that Republicans in the House are playing political games and doing Donald Trump’s bidding so that no real results get done. And it’s, in fact, why they’re the least effective House since the Great Depression because they’re playing political games instead of trying to get real results done and working with this President for the American people.”

Since Biden entered office, more than 10 million illegal migrants have stormed the southern border. Meanwhile, more than 300,000 illegal migrants attempted to cross the southern border in December - an all-time high record. Customs and Border Patrol encountered nearly 2.5 million migrants in fiscal year 2023 and is on track to break that record this year.