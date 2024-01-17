14 Democrats Join Republicans In Vote to Condemn Biden for the Border Crisis

Fourteen House Democrats joined Republicans in the vote to denounce President Joe Biden over his devastating open border policies.

On Wednesday, lawmakers passed a GOP-led resolution "denouncing the Biden administration's open-borders policies, condemning the national security and public safety crisis along the southwest border, and urging President Biden to end his administration's open-borders policies."

Democrats who broke and finally decided to side with Republicans include Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-TX); Jared Golden (D-Maine); Mary Peltola (D-Alaska); Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.); and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL). The Democrats who voted in favor of the resolution govern over border states.

The resolution comes as more than 300,000 illegal migrants attempted to cross the southern border in December - an all-time high record. Customs and Border Patrol encountered nearly 2.5 million migrants in fiscal year 2023 and is on track to break that record this year.

Talks are reportedly underway from the Senate and White House to come to a border security agreement in exchange for Republican support for sending Ukraine more aid. Democrats are trying to pass a massive $110 billion aid bill that would include funding for Ukraine, Israel, and humanitarian causes such as aid to Gaza.

“It shows that we're in lockstep together to make sure that the president has a clear, unified message from the House Republicans and the Senate has a clear, unified message from the House Republicans that says border security is of utmost consequence for this nation and its national security," Rep. Nathaniel Moran( R-TX) told Fox News Digital.

In exit polls, Republican Iowa caucus voters said that the immigration crisis is their top concern as Border agents confirmed that their resources are “at capacity” with more than 5,000 illegal aliens crossing daily.

However, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) has expressed opposition to pending border bills, saying he doesn’t think now is the time for a comprehensive immigration reform bill.

Johnson has called on Biden to end his “catch-and-release” efforts and turn away illegal migrants who are encountered between ports of entry and use parole only on a “case-by-case basis.”

Republicans have condemned Biden for suspending Trump-era policies and instead allowing illegal aliens to have free roam of the United States.

“The Biden Administration has sent a loud and clear message to the rest of the world that the southern border is open,” Moran continued.

A new poll from the Los Angeles Times and Berkeley found that an overwhelming majority of Californians say the U.S.-Mexico border is "not secure.”

According to the poll, 70 percent of voters agree that illegal migrants are a "burden" on the U.S.

Other Democrat-led states, such as New York, believe the border crisis is a significant national issue.

Eighty-two percent of New Yorkers say the immigration crisis is a “serious” problem.