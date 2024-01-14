Biden To Make 'Subtle' Shifts As to Not Appear 'Too Old'

President Joe Biden’s advancing years have inhabited voter’s minds, suggesting he is “too old” to run for another White House term.

According to a recent report, Biden has been advised to make “subtle shifts” to not seem too old for the job in a struggling attempt to save his re-election campaign.

Sources familiar with the matter told NBC News that aides have pleaded with Biden to make a “series of subtle shifts” to show “he still has the vigor to serve another term.” These tactics will reportedly include speaking informally, unannounced campaign stops, more social media posts, and fewer neckties.

NBC News noted that the 81-year-old president was initially “dismissive” to the changes but agreed in an effort to make himself appear “more youthful.”

One of the changes will be on display Friday when Biden travels to Pennsylvania. He plans to ditch his usual format of delivering a prepared speech to an assembled audience and to instead make a series of stops at smaller venues, according to the White House. The format, aides say, allows Biden to engage more organically and directly with voters. But aides say another key factor has been Biden’s own view of the presidency. While he embraced an informal public approach as a senator, vice president, and even a presidential candidate, Biden’s inclination since he entered the White House is to always appear “presidential,” aides say.

According to an October Monmouth University poll, 48 percent of voters believe Biden is too old to be president. A CNN poll found that just 24 percent of Democrats under the age of 35 approve of Biden's job performance on many issues, such as the Israel-Hamas war. In comparison, 59 percent of respondents believe the president should not seek a second term.

Biden often appears confused and disoriented in front of the entire nation. He repeatedly gets lost on stage, trips upstairs, and mumbles his way through speeches. And despite First Lady Jill Biden claiming her husband’s age is an “asset” to the country, poll results argue against that.



