Republicans Rip Judge For Not Delaying Trump Trial In Wake of Melania’s Mother’s Death

Republicans are criticizing the judge overseeing former President Trump’s trial for refusing to delay the case in the wake of former First Lady Melania Trump’s mother’s death.

On Wednesday, Judge Arthur Engoron decided not to grant Trump’s request to postpone the case, allowing the former president to be next to his wife’s side after losing her mother.

House and Senate Republicans slammed Engoron, calling him “soulless” and biased against Trump.

Republican Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) called the trial a “joke” that “only solidifies Judge Engoron’s political agenda.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) said, “As a NY lawyer and daughter of a long-time serving NYS Supreme Court Justice, judges universally accommodate parties and/or their lawyers for unavoidable personal issues, especially the death of a family member. Judge Engoron’s contemptible decision to hold closing arguments immediately following @melaniatrump’s mother passing away is another instance of hostility and bias against President Trump.”

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) called it “cruel” that Engoron refused to grant Trump’s request for a short delay in the case.

“Can our ‘justice system’ stoop any lower? President Trump’s mother-in-law sadly passed away, and leftist Judge Engoron just denied Trump’s request to postpone closing arguments. May First Lady Melania’s mother rest in peace, and God help our country!!,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) pointed out the massive amount of “hatred” Democrats have toward Trump, condemning the radical Leftist judge.

