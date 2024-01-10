BREAKING: Moments Before Dropout, Christie Caught on a Hot Mic Trashing Another Candidate
The Man Who Led the Charge on Trying to Remove Trump From the...
The Liberal Media's Plagiarism Attack on Bill Ackman's Wife Blew Up in Their...
Judiciary Committee Votes to Advance Hunter Biden Contempt Resolution
MSNBC Loses a Hack, and Suddenly It Is Wrong to Plagiarize…Food Pics
The Townhall 50: Tabulating the Worst in Journalism in 2023 – #31-50
Prove You're Not 'Easily Led,' Evangelicals!
Biden Admin Has Allowed 5 Million Illegal Aliens Into the Nation — Outpacing...
Nancy Pelosi Claims She 'Begged' for National Guard on J6-- How She's Lying
How One Texas Democrat Is Enabling the Border Crisis
Why the Media Is Ignoring a Coach Being Fired After Players Shout Antisemitic...
House Oversight Markup Devolves Further With Fights Over MTG's Photos, Moskowitz's Words
Fauci Admits 'Six-Foot Social Distancing' Was Based on Nothing During Closed-Door Testimon...
Illegal Immigrants Are Being Housed in Chicago Airport, Video Shows
Tipsheet

Republicans Rip Judge For Not Delaying Trump Trial In Wake of Melania’s Mother’s Death

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 10, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Republicans are criticizing the judge overseeing former President Trump’s trial for refusing to delay the case in the wake of former First Lady Melania Trump’s mother’s death.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Judge Arthur Engoron decided not to grant Trump’s request to postpone the case, allowing the former president to be next to his wife’s side after losing her mother. 

House and Senate Republicans slammed Engoron, calling him “soulless” and biased against Trump. 

Republican Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) called the trial a “joke” that “only solidifies Judge Engoron’s political agenda.” 

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) said, “As a NY lawyer and daughter of a long-time serving NYS Supreme Court Justice, judges universally accommodate parties and/or their lawyers for unavoidable personal issues, especially the death of a family member. Judge Engoron’s contemptible decision to hold closing arguments immediately following @melaniatrump’s mother passing away is another instance of hostility and bias against President Trump.” 

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) called it “cruel” that Engoron refused to grant Trump’s request for a short delay in the case. 

“Can our ‘justice system’ stoop any lower? President Trump’s mother-in-law sadly passed away, and leftist Judge Engoron just denied Trump’s request to postpone closing arguments. May First Lady Melania’s mother rest in peace, and God help our country!!,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said.

Recommended

The Liberal Media's Plagiarism Attack on Bill Ackman's Wife Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) pointed out the massive amount of “hatred” Democrats have toward Trump, condemning the radical Leftist judge. 


Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Liberal Media's Plagiarism Attack on Bill Ackman's Wife Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
The Man Who Led the Charge on Trying to Remove Trump From the Ballot Busted on Tax Charges Matt Vespa
Nancy Pelosi Claims She 'Begged' for National Guard on J6-- How She's Lying Sarah Arnold
Prove You're Not 'Easily Led,' Evangelicals! Ann Coulter
Guess Who Just Crashed the Hearing Debating Whether to Hold Hunter Biden in Contempt or Not Spencer Brown
Key Takeaways From Fauci's Closed-Door Testimony Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Liberal Media's Plagiarism Attack on Bill Ackman's Wife Blew Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Advertisement