U.S. Attorney Suggests DOJ Will Target Americans Who Stood Outside the Capitol On Jan 6

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves, suggested that law enforcement will soon target those who just stood outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Advertisement

During a press conference this week, Graves hinted that Americans who didn’t even go inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 could still lead to thousands of arrests.

“An important note when it comes to our prosecutions about those who remained outside the building. We have used our prosecutorial discretion to primarily focus on those who entered the building or those who engaged in violent or corrupt conduct on Capitol grounds,” Graves said. “But if a person knowingly entered the restricted area without authorization, they had already committed a federal crime. Make no mistake, thousands of people occupied an area that they were not authorized to be present in in the first place.”

The D.C. district attorney has already charged more than 1,400 Americans with crimes relating to the protests on Jan. 6. He has also handed down more than 900 convictions, with almost all having prison sentences.

On the contrary, Graves admitted that a significant portion of the 2020 George Floyd rioters were not charged at all despite causing destruction and setting cities on fire.

A Left-wing rioter bragged about receiving a $24,000 check for his role in the “George Floyd rebellion.”

“The City of New York has paid me and 300+ others $24k each, for beating us & detaining us w our rights in the Bronx, during the 2020 George Floyd rebellion,” the man wrote.

The radical Leftist also referred to New York City Mayor Eric Adams as a “Zionist pi,” vowing to donate his hefty check to Palestine.

>The City of New York has paid me and 300+ others $24k each, for beating us & detaining us w out rights



No, they paid you for doing your job - you are a government employee



>during the 2020 George Floyd rebellion



Ah yes, government paid for "rebellion"



Delusional or lying? https://t.co/lliRG7XNKS pic.twitter.com/vfPqtmNbsh — Covfefe Anon (@CovfefeAnon) January 6, 2024



