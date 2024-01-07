Obama Acknowledges Trump's 'Political Power'

Former President Obama is reportedly “deeply concerned” about former President Trump’s strong 2024 chances to take back the White House.

According to reports, Obama met with President Joe Biden in December to discuss the president’s re-election campaign, which is looking like the next Titanic.

The Washington Post noted that Obama got “animated” while speaking to his former vice president about the upcoming 2024 election, suggesting that Biden’s aides and advisers must be given full authority to make decisions without first getting clearance from the White House.

On Sunday, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Quentin Fulks, told NBC News that Obama and Biden’s team are “united” in defeating Trump.

“We’re going to continue to do what we need to do in order to be competitive and in order to make sure we’re growing the infrastructure that we need to win,” Fulks said. “President Obama and President Biden talk frequently, as do the campaign and former operatives from President Biden’s administration and his campaign.”

Fulks clung to the Left-wing idea that Trump poses a “threat” to democracy, touting Biden’s so-called “accomplishments” he has made as president.

A recent poll found that the majority of Americans trust Trump on the economy, immigration, and the Israel-Hamas war. Meanwhile, a Wall Street Journal poll found that just 37 percent of voters approve of Biden’s job as president. At the same time, a New York Times/Siena showed that just 33 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s Israel policy. The same poll found that Trump is leading Biden by a whopping 6 points among registered voters younger than 30.

NBC News’s “Meet The Press” moderator Kristen Welker said that getting Biden re-elected will be an “all-hand-on-deck moment” for the president’s team. She added that his campaign team is “underscoring the urgency” Biden faces as Trump raises more support.