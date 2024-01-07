Confused Biden Can't Figure Out Where He Is After Anti-Trump Speech

President Joe Biden was mocked for appearing confused and disoriented once again following his anti-Trump, anti-American speech.

After delivering his speech that focused on demonizing former President Trump and fear-mongering Americans in regards to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protests, Biden seemed to get lost upon landing in Delaware.

After finishing his address, First Lady Jill Biden rushed to his side and guided her 81-year-old husband after he tried to speak over the loudspeakers that had already begun playing exit music.

"After two weeks of vacation and a 32-minute speech, Biden is back in Delaware for a weekend respite. He was VERY confused upon landing," RNC Research tweeted.

After two weeks of vacation and a 32-minute speech, Biden is back in Delaware for a weekend respite.



He was VERY confused upon landing. pic.twitter.com/OLi8EqBeqD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 6, 2024

I can’t believe all the lefties think this guy is capable of running the country. Lol. — 🇨🇦 Kofoed (@Kofoed4) January 6, 2024

He likely goes home for Alzheimer’s treatments every weekend. — Awitty Fellow (@JustTrollinLibs) January 6, 2024

Wow. Must be nice to work 32?minutes a month — We The Memes (@MericanMemes) January 6, 2024

Completely terrifying that Joe Biden has nuclear codes. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) January 6, 2024

Yes Joe. That’s a helicopter. And this is a car. — Chris B 🇺🇸 𝕏 (@USMC_NASCARFire) January 6, 2024

Eating ice cream and reading a teleprompter is hard work. — Croxxed Out (@FLCons) January 6, 2024

Biden spent his entire speech attacking Trump for "trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election." He also claimed that the results of the 2020 election prove Trump is a "loser."