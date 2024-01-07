Former ESPN Host Noticed Something Peculiar About USA Hockey's Win in Sweden
Tipsheet

Confused Biden Can't Figure Out Where He Is After Anti-Trump Speech

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 07, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

President Joe Biden was mocked for appearing confused and disoriented once again following his anti-Trump, anti-American speech. 

After delivering his speech that focused on demonizing former President Trump and fear-mongering Americans in regards to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protests, Biden seemed to get lost upon landing in Delaware. 

After finishing his address, First Lady Jill Biden rushed to his side and guided her 81-year-old husband after he tried to speak over the loudspeakers that had already begun playing exit music.

"After two weeks of vacation and a 32-minute speech, Biden is back in Delaware for a weekend respite. He was VERY confused upon landing," RNC Research tweeted. 

Biden spent his entire speech attacking Trump for "trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election." He also claimed that the results of the 2020 election prove Trump is a "loser."

