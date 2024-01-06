Jonathan Turley Criticizes Biden's 'Anti-Free-Speech Administration'

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley had a few choice words for President Joe Biden after he used his first 2024 campaign speech to assault democracy.

On Friday, Biden spent a significant portion of his campaign speech demonizing former President Trump and fear-mongering Americans by focusing on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protests.

Turley suggested to Fox News that Biden’s speech was hypocritical by talking about the freedom to vote despite his own party attempting to strip Trump’s name from the 2024 ballot.

During his speech in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, Biden said that defending democracy was a “central cause” of his administration. However, Turley pointed out that the Democratic Party has gone to great lengths to suppress the constitutional rights of Americans and their freedom to choose who they want running the country.

He lost me in the specifics. He talks about democracy being on the ballot but the ballot isn’t very democratic, his own party is trying to strip ballots of Donald Trump’s name to prevent people who want to vote for what appears to be the leading candidate for the presidency from doing that. So when he’s talking about the freedom to vote and have your vote count, his party is actively trying to prevent that and saying, really, you’re not just voting for me, just think you’re voting for democracy. For those people, they really feel like, if we vote for you, do we get democracy back next time? Are we going to have all of the candidates on the ballot? I don’t think that effort will succeed. It’s worth noting when he talks about the freedom of speech, the Biden administration I have written before, is the most anti-free-speech administration since the administration of John Adams. I mean, his administration has carried out what a federal court called an Orwellian censorship program with the help of social media companies.

Turley said that Biden’s speech conflicted and contradicted his administration's actions regarding Trump.

Speaking of Trump, the former president criticized Biden, accusing him of “fear-mongering” Americans in which Biden claimed the 45th president could not be trusted with a second term.

“Biden, if you take a look at what he’s doing on the border or inflation, or our military, that horrible day in Afghanistan, you look at what he’s done with energy,” Trump, who is the frontrunner for the 2024 election, said. “All throughout the world, we’re an embarrassment as a country. We’ve become an embarrassment as a country.”

According to recent polls, Americans trust Trump on the economy, immigration, and the Israel-Hamas war. Additionally, a Wall Street Journal poll found that just 37 percent of voters approve of Biden’s job as president.

A New York Times/Siena showed that just 33 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s Israel policy. The same poll found that Trump is leading Biden by a whopping 6 points among registered voters younger than 30.