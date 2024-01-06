Hunter Biden's 'Sugar Brother' Has Reportedly Paid for a Documentary Crew to Film the President's Son

Hunter Biden's lawyer and "sugar brother" Kevin Morris has reportedly shelled out massive amounts of dollars to have a documentary film crew follow the president's son around.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a film crew has been trailing Hunter Biden for years. He faces intense public scrutiny due to his involvement in shady overseas business dealings and his efforts to not pay taxes.

The Left-wing outlet suggested that Hunter Biden could use the documentary as a chance to "get the last word" as high-profile investigations mount against him and his father, President Joe Biden.

The project would depict a more sympathetic Hunter Biden "painting, selling his art, raising his son, and navigating everyday life as a sober adult with ongoing criminal investigations and in the crosshairs of [former President Donald] Trump and his supporters," according to the LA Times.

The New York Post pointed out several instances where cameras popped up in the presence of Hunter Biden, with one being in December 2022, when he showed off his pricey so-called "art" work at Soho's Georges Berges gallery.

The film crew also showed up in Serbia on the set of filmmaker Phelim McAleer's movie "My Son Hunter"— a film mocking the Biden family that Breitbart produced in September 2022.

Movie cameras were also spotted among various cameras assembled outside the Capitol building in Washington last month, where Hunter Biden refused to obey the subpoena for a congressional deposition.

Morris has reportedly loaned nearly $10 million to Hunter Biden for his legal battles and money he owed for taxes. Their relationship dates back to 2019 when the high-profile lawyer controls Hunter Biden's ten percent stake in a Chinese state-backed fund, BHR Partners, which is closely linked to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"But it's with the knowledge that no matter what, that I know that if I need him and most likely before I even know that I need him, he will be there and likewise me with him," Hunter Biden said of Morris.

Morris has also reportedly been a big buyer of Hunter Biden's "artwork" and played a significant role in trying to cover up the contents of his infamous laptop.