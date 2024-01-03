Even Muslims Are Trashing This Antisemitic Tweet About Jewish Doctors
Mayorkas Blames Border Crossings on 'Climate Change'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 03, 2024 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

2023 saw record-breaking numbers of illegal migrants entering the United States as President Joe Biden continues to roll out the red carpet for border crossers who take advantage of the senile president's policies. 

During an interview with MSNBC, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was asked why more illegal aliens entered the U.S. than in any other month in the history of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

In response, Mayorkas blamed so-called “climate change” on the historic border crossings instead of the president’s open border policies and refusal to secure the U.S. 

The Biden official also fired shots at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s (R-TX) “remarkable failure of governance” relating to the ongoing border crisis. Abbott has been transporting illegal aliens to Democrat-run “sanctuary cities” across the nation as liberal leadership welcomes them with open arms. 

“Let me identify one fundamental problem here,” Mayorkas said. “That is the fact that we have one governor, in the state of Texas, who is refusing to cooperate with other governors and other local officials to coordinate efforts to address a challenge that this county … is facing. And it’s a remarkable failure of governance to refuse to cooperate with fellow local and state officials.”

In response, Abbott called Mayorkas’ comments “pathetic,” saying the “real reason illegal immigration records are being set is because Biden refuses to enforce immigration laws.”

Since 2022, Abbott’s administration has transported over 95,000 illegal migrants to sanctuary cities such as New York City and Chicago. The governor says that those cities have only seen a fraction of what overwhelmed Texas border towns face daily.

Just a week before Christmas, Texas Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 22,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. Only 2,000 of those illegal migrants were processed for immediate removal pathways. 

Abbott has vowed to continue to transport illegal aliens to sanctuary cities until Biden reverses course on his open border policies. 

As the largest congressional visit is set to take place at the border in Eagle Pass, Texas, a source within Customs and Border Protection claims the Biden Administration has cleaned up the area along the southern border. According to Breitbart News, the facility has been "nearly emptied through daily migrant releases of nearly 1,500 daily into the small border community of Eagle Pass. At times, when non-government migrant shelters in the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector closed during the holidays or reached capacity, direct migrant releases onto the city streets were conducted to reduce the numbers."

The Congressional visit will include 60 legislators, including Hosue Speaker Mike Johnson and local representative Tony Gonzales. The source says Mexican authorities will make sure there is little to see while the legislators visit the border area.

