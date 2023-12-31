A Times Square Billboard Has a Message for Joe Biden

As 2023 comes to an end, President Joe Biden enters his last year (hopefully forever) in office.

Biden was less than stellar at his job as president of the free world. He drove the United States to hell and back while lying to Americans about almost his entire agenda.

Advertisement

As thousands of people begin to line up in New York City’s Times Square to watch the annual ball drop, large billboards will appear, reminding them of Biden’s failed policies.

Job Creators Network’s (JCN) latest billboard in Times Square will demand Biden to abandon its radical Left-wing policies on the southern border, economy, and regulation in 2024.

The billboards will also urge the Biden White House to make several New Year’s resolutions to help small businesses.

The billboard, headlined, “HEY JOE! WE MADE YOU A LIST OF NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTIONS,” will feature Biden donning a festive New Years hat while listing four New Year’s resolutions:

1.) Cut Back on Spending (That’s where inflation comes from!)

2.) Be Nicer (To small businesses who can’t handle your regulations)

3.) Quit Smoking (The economy is going up in flames)

4.) Be Honest (Bidenomics isn’t working, stop saying it is!)

“Alongside many Americans who are making New Year’s resolutions beginning at the stroke of midnight early Monday morning, we are calling on the Biden administration to do the same. But instead of eating healthier or exercising more, the White House should reverse course on its harmful policy agenda in 2024 to help the small business community struggling to navigate an underperforming economy,” Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO, said in a statement. “An estimated one million people will fill Times Square for the festivities on Sunday evening — and JCN’s billboard will be at the center of it.”

Biden’s “America last” agenda has failed the country more times than can be counted on one hand.

States are overwhelmed by the crisis at the border, which he repeatedly fails to secure. Americans live paycheck to paycheck as everyday essentials see the record-breaking prices, while the U.S. is at risk for a national security threat.

“He promised unity but has delivered partisanship. He failed to fully reopen schools for America’s public school students but has opened our borders to illegal immigrants. He has killed thousands of American jobs through crushing regulations while reviving the radical Green New Deal and other extreme climate policies,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) previously said of the president. “Simply put, we’ve gone from ‘America First’ to ‘America Last’ under President Biden.”



