Conservatives Attack Ohio Republican Gov. For His Radical Abortion Bill

Several Republicans are attacking Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) for failing to protect children from the Left’s radical agenda.

On Friday, DeWine vetoed the “Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act,” which would have banned gender-reassignment treatment for minors and blocked transgender athletes from participating in female sports.

Following DeWine’s decision, many prominent Republicans from the state came out swinging against the governor, who accused him of abandoning conservative values.

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) called on DeWine’s veto to be overturned, claiming his justification was nothing more than a slogan for the radical Left.

This is a slogan, not a justification. There are many things the law rightfully says no one, including parents, may do to children.



This slogan also ignores the extraordinary pressure from interest groups and big pharma to green light poorly understood, irreversible… https://t.co/p9leBQ2MH7 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) December 29, 2023

“This is very simple. We have a duty to protect the safety and fair competition for female athletes and to protect children from being subjected to permanent, life-altering medical procedures before the age of 18,” Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Ohio said. “The state legislature should do the right thing and override this veto!”

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also criticized the governor for stopping a bill that would have protected children from the Left’s indoctrination efforts.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine just vetoed a simple law that would have stopped boys from competing in girls’ sports & stopped kids from undergoing genital mutilation & chemical castration. Even Ohio’s Lt. Governor @JonHusted favored passage of the bill. Shame on DeWine. https://t.co/5yHSSg7n3t — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 29, 2023

In addition, Ohio’s Lt. Governor Jon Husted said that he supported the bill because men should not compete in women’s sports, and permanent medical decisions about one’s gender should not be made when you are a child.

Former Rep. Jim Renacci (R-OH) accused DeWine of caving to the Left-wing agenda because he needs Democrats to vote for him in the next election cycle.

I hate to say I told you all so about DeWine.....HB68 is the easiest bill for a RepublIcan Governor to sign.



DeWine is not a Republican.



But Ohio allows Democrats to vote in the Republican primary. Which is how DeWine was nominated. Husted can not hide from this either. — Jim Renacci (@JimRenacci) December 29, 2023

Republicans hold two-thirds majority in both houses of the Ohio General Assembly, which give them the advantage to override DeWine’s veto if all GOP legislators supported the bill without any defections. However, only 62 Republicans in the House of Representatives voted for the bill. The votes of five Republicans were unrecorded, making it unclear whether DeWine’s veto can be backed.