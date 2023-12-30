You'll Blow a Gasket When You See Why the Biden DOJ Is Threatening...
Tipsheet

Conservatives Attack Ohio Republican Gov. For His Radical Abortion Bill

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 30, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Several Republicans are attacking Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) for failing to protect children from the Left’s radical agenda. 

On Friday, DeWine vetoed the “Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act,” which would have banned gender-reassignment treatment for minors and blocked transgender athletes from participating in female sports. 

Following DeWine’s decision, many prominent Republicans from the state came out swinging against the governor, who accused him of abandoning conservative values. 

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) called on DeWine’s veto to be overturned, claiming his justification was nothing more than a slogan for the radical Left. 

“This is very simple. We have a duty to protect the safety and fair competition for female athletes and to protect children from being subjected to permanent, life-altering medical procedures before the age of 18,” Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Ohio said. “The state legislature should do the right thing and override this veto!”

GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also criticized the governor for stopping a bill that would have protected children from the Left’s indoctrination efforts. 

In addition, Ohio’s Lt. Governor Jon Husted said that he supported the bill because men should not compete in women’s sports, and permanent medical decisions about one’s gender should not be made when you are a child. 

Former Rep. Jim Renacci (R-OH) accused DeWine of caving to the Left-wing agenda because he needs Democrats to vote for him in the next election cycle. 

Republicans hold two-thirds majority in both houses of the Ohio General Assembly, which give them the advantage  to override DeWine’s veto if all GOP legislators supported the bill without any defections. However, only 62 Republicans in the House of Representatives voted for the bill. The votes of five Republicans were unrecorded, making it unclear whether DeWine’s veto can be backed.

