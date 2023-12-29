Trump Makes Bold Prediction About Biden's 2024 Chances

As the 2024 presidential election heats up, the matchup looks like it will be between former President Trump and President Joe Biden. However, the Republican frontrunner thinks otherwise.

Trump told Breitbart News that he expects to not face Biden nor Vice President Kamala Harris in the race to the White House.

While saying he "hopes" the 81-year-old president will hang on long enough to win the Democrat nomination, Trump said he "can't believe he's going to be the nominee" when he can barely even string two sentences together.

He's a cheater. He's a scoundrel. He's a bad guy. But in his life, he's always been able to convince people he's this really nice guy. I laugh when they say, 'Trump is the evil one, and he's the nice one.' That's the one thing he's been able to do. All you have to do is look at his credentials. When you compare him today to 15 or 20 years ago, he's a different kind of a guy. The guy can't talk. The guy can't put two sentences together. So, I do think this: I cannot believe he's going to be the nominee. I hope he is. But I can't believe he's going to be the nominee.

Earlier this month, Biden admitted that he wouldn't be running for re-election if Trump wasn't running.

"If Trump wasn't running, I'm not sure I'd be running," Biden said. "We cannot let him win."

When asked who he thinks will be the Democratic nominee if not Biden, Trump said he does not know. However, he nixed the idea that it would be Harris despite Biden's promise to Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) to pick a black woman as his running mate. The 45th president cited Harris's many weaknesses and failures as vice president as a reason why Democrats would need to drop her from their list of possible nominees.

"There will be a point at which it's a free-for-all," Trump predicted. "I don't think Biden will make it to the gate."

Trump has dominated the GOP playing field and held a significant edge over Biden in the polls.

A recent NYT/Sienna poll found Trump is leading Biden in five of the six key swing states.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll found that among American adults, there is a 54-36 percent margin that Trump did a better job handling the economy when he was president than Biden has done so far.

That same poll found that 51 percent of respondents want Trump as their preferred 2024 Republican nominee, compared with 25 percent for his nearest opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.). In a Morning Consult poll, Trump has taken the crown against his GOP rivals, having a 50-point lead over DeSantis, trailing second in line at 14 percent.

In addition, in a New York Times/Siena College poll, the majority of women, independents, and Hispanics disapproved of Biden's job performance.