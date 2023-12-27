NYT Blasted for Publishing Anti-Jewish Op-Ed On Christmas Eve

The New York Times is being criticized for featuring a pro-Hamas op-ed on Christmas Eve.

Gaza City's Hamas-appointed mayor, Yahya R. Sarraj, used the opportunity to condemn damage to buildings after Israeli forces fought to free hostages taken by the terrorist groups.

The NYT is being blasted for providing a platform for the Hamas leader after the terrorist group killed and kidnapped Israelis, as well as American civilians, during its October 7 attack.

Title: "I Am Gaza City's Mayor. Our Lives and Culture Are in Rubble," Sarraj expressed his "hurt" and disappointment after the "invasion" caused Gaza to implode.

The Israeli invasion has caused the deaths of more than 20,000 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and destroyed or damaged about half the buildings in the territory. The Israelis have also pulverized something else: Gaza City's cultural riches and municipal institutions. The unrelenting destruction of Gaza — its iconic symbols, its beautiful seafront, its libraries and archives, and whatever economic prosperity it had — has broken my heart. [Israel caused] the deaths of more than 20,000 people" [and for destroying] "about half the buildings" [in the Gaza Strip.]

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA.) questioned why the Leftist publication has "no shame" in terms of allowing a terrorist group to defend their heinous actions.

The New York Times provided a platform to a politician appointed by Hamas — the group designated by America as a foreign terrorist organization and responsible for the heinous October 7th massacre.



Does the NYT have no shame? pic.twitter.com/kOkpbILcc1 — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 26, 2023

International Legal Forum CEO Arsen Ostrovsky highlighted the NYT's strong hate toward Jews.

Oh, nothing to see here. Just @nytimes publishing an op-ed by Hamas appointed mayor of Gaza, Yahya Sarraj.



I wonder, would NYT also publish an op-ed from Al-Qaeda justifying 9-11? Of course not, but there is no red line to this paper's Jew hatred. pic.twitter.com/pLAVgo9sn3 — Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ (@Ostrov_A) December 25, 2023

Sarraj, without any self-awareness, denounced the "obliteration of our way of life in Gaza," claiming he was living in misery due to the "horrific campaign of destruction and death." However, he did not call for the release of the hostages, which would help put an end to the attacks.

2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley also called out the Times, saying, "Remember when New York Times staff threw a tantrum over a Republican senator's op-ed?" Haley said posted to social media. She was referring to a 2020 column by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) that urged the military to crack down on violent riots incited by Black Lives Matter and Antifa in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Remember when New York Times staff threw a tantrum over a Republican senator’s op-ed?



We heard no complaints from NYT staff about publishing an op-ed by a Hamas-appointed mayor over Christmas. That tells you everything you need to know about the state of our media. pic.twitter.com/OD6NZvXWsW — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 26, 2023



