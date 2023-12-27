Military History Has Been Made in the Red Sea...and Not in a Good...
Tipsheet

NYT Blasted for Publishing Anti-Jewish Op-Ed On Christmas Eve

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 27, 2023 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File

The New York Times is being criticized for featuring a pro-Hamas op-ed on Christmas Eve. 

Gaza City's Hamas-appointed mayor, Yahya R. Sarraj, used the opportunity to condemn damage to buildings after Israeli forces fought to free hostages taken by the terrorist groups. 

The NYT is being blasted for providing a platform for the Hamas leader after the terrorist group killed and kidnapped Israelis, as well as American civilians, during its October 7 attack. 

Title: "I Am Gaza City's Mayor. Our Lives and Culture Are in Rubble," Sarraj expressed his "hurt" and disappointment after the "invasion" caused Gaza to implode. 

The Israeli invasion has caused the deaths of more than 20,000 people, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, and destroyed or damaged about half the buildings in the territory. The Israelis have also pulverized something else: Gaza City's cultural riches and municipal institutions. The unrelenting destruction of Gaza — its iconic symbols, its beautiful seafront, its libraries and archives, and whatever economic prosperity it had — has broken my heart. [Israel caused] the deaths of more than 20,000 people" [and for destroying] "about half the buildings" [in the Gaza Strip.]

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA.) questioned why the Leftist publication has "no shame" in terms of allowing a terrorist group to defend their heinous actions. 

International Legal Forum CEO Arsen Ostrovsky highlighted the NYT's strong hate toward Jews. 

Sarraj, without any self-awareness, denounced the "obliteration of our way of life in Gaza," claiming he was living in misery due to the "horrific campaign of destruction and death." However, he did not call for the release of the hostages, which would help put an end to the attacks. 

2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley also called out the Times, saying, "Remember when New York Times staff threw a tantrum over a Republican senator's op-ed?" Haley said posted to social media. She was referring to a 2020 column by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) that urged the military to crack down on violent riots incited by Black Lives Matter and Antifa in the wake of George Floyd's death. 

