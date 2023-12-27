Military History Has Been Made in the Red Sea...and Not in a Good...
Biden Wishes Americans a 'Happy Kwanzaa' But Fails to Mention U.S. Troops Injured in Iraq

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 27, 2023 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

President Joe Biden did what he does best: blatantly ignore the country's priorities and instead put his progressive agenda first. 

This week, Biden decided to ignore U.S. troops being injured in a drone attack by Iran-backed militants on Christmas Day. Instead, he wished Americans a "Happy Kwanza." 

Both his official and personal X accounts were splattered with Kwanza celebrations, claiming he and First Lady Jill Biden were celebrating the "holiday."

Biden's failure to address the Americans who were injured, with one in critical condition, shows where he truly stands with the United States. 

The president then jetted off to spend the New Year in the U.S. Virgin Islands despite this being the first time a U.S. service member was injured in the series of attacks against soldiers stationed in Iraq and Syria by Iran-backed groups since October. 

The Biden Administration has tried to separate the attacks on U.S. troops from the Israel-Hamas war, claiming that their moves help to decline the conflict by sending military assets to the region. However, over 100 attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, with over 60 soldiers injured, including at least 19 who suffered traumatic brain injuries, have occurred.

The Biden Administration claims the injuries have been "minor," yet the attacks on Christmas Day were described as "critical." 

The attacks follow threats from Iran-backed terrorists who said they would incite violence on U.S. troops if Israel invaded Gaza in response to Hamas's terrorist attack on October 7. 

The president has ordered fewer than ten counterstrikes despite there being more than 100 attacks against U.S. troops. This week, Biden finally called for a counterstrike "against three locations utilized by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups," according to Central Command (CENTCOM), the strike "likely" killed a "number" of militants. 

In response to the attacks, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin claimed that Biden "will not hesitate" to defend the U.S., its troops, and its interests. He added that the strikes that injured U.S. troops in Iraq were "proportionate."

"These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Erbil Air Base earlier today, and intended to disrupt and degrade capabilities of the Iran-aligned militia groups directly responsible," Austin said. 

