Tipsheet

Canadian Journalist, Who Pushed Vaccine Mandates and Concentration Camps, Dead At 33

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 23, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool

A Canadian journalist who pushed for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and its million boosters suddenly died at age 33.

According to his family, controversial Canadian corporate media journalist Ian Vandaelle died after being hospitalized and “declared neurologically dead.”

He was known for advocating the use of vaccine passports and draconian mandates. He also called for the firing of anyone who refused the jabs.

Vandaelle argued people who defied the government’s orders should be arrested and taken away to concentration camps.

He worked as a business journalist and editor at the Financial Post. Vandaelle also worked as a producer at BNN Bloomberg for over a decade.

In one social media post, Vandaelle stated:

“I, for one, advocate we bring the carrot and the stick. Incentivize getting the vaccine however, we like – ice cream, lotteries, literally whatever, I don’t care – and require vaccination to do non-essential things. Wanna go to a bar to watch the game? Passport.” 

In other posts, the liberal called it “ethical cowardice” to those who refuse the jab. 

Hal Turner of Hal Turner Radio Show suggested the COVID-19 vaccine was a factor in Vandaelle’s death. 

Like so many other left-wing-ish / Liberal-ish people, this person seemed so smug and self-righteous in his (wrong-headed) belief in the new COVID-19 vaccine that he seems to have ignored all the warnings put out by others, like me, who warned against taking the new, untested, unproven, mRNA "death dart."

Yet, as with so many others his age, He seemed to think that when it came to the COVID Vax, HE knew better.   He seemed to think HE was so much smarter than the rest of us. HE seemed to look down his nose at those of us who raised very real concerns about this new technology. To HIM, the rest of us were just sniveling idiots, too stupid to embrace this new, life-saving technology.

A recent PMC study found that there is a risk of death following COVID-19 vaccination or a positive SARS-CoV-2 test in young people. 

Meanwhile, a KFF poll found that a third of adults believe the COVID-19 vaccines “caused thousands of sudden deaths in otherwise healthy people,” with 10 percent believing that claim to be “definitely true” and 23 percent saying it was “probably true.” 

