China Boasts Over Trump Colorado Ruling

China's state propaganda outlet relished in the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to boot former President Trump off the state's 2024 primary election ballot.

China's Global Times attacked the United States' "chaotic judicial system," arguing that the Trump case would ignite "further unfolding the rottenness of U.S. politics." The Communist Party-affiliated outlet also claimed the U.S. was using the rule of law "as a political weapon."

Breitbart detailed the CCP-ran Global Times report that undermined American politics.

Despite the lack of due process and any meaningful legal defense in China, the Global Times took the liberty of condemning the United States for the existence of disputes surrounding Trump's presidential campaign – as well as for the existence of the Democrat and Republican parties in general. Democrats, a Chinese pro-regime "expert" told the newspaper, were "undemocratic" despite their "self-aggrandizing claim" to protecting American institutions. "The attitudes of both parties further reflect the rottenness of American politics and that the law now seems to be exerted as a political weapon," the Global Times asserted. The Chinese state mouthpiece predicted the Trump case would aid in "further unfolding the rottenness of U.S. politics" because the court is attempting to curtail Trump's "political rights" – rights that do not exist in China, which does not hold presidential elections for all citizens. "The U.S. is a country that has always been perceived as having many loopholes with constant internal quarrels, and political chaos is indeed the essence of American politics," the propaganda outlet declared. While apparently disapproving of the Colorado ruling, the Global Times also predicted that Trump winning the 2024 presidential election could destroy the United States. "If he [Trump] were [to be elected president], the procedural justice of the U.S. would be difficult to maintain," the outlet claimed. "No political system can withstand continuous shocks. The current American political system is the result of the preservation by generations, and a few more shocks may lead to a collapse, a fact which is of great concern to Americans."

However, in a separate report, the Chinese outlet argued that Colorado's ruling would help "boost" Trump's chances of winning the 2024 election because he does not necessarily need to win the state in order to secure the votes.

"Commenting on whether the decision of the Colorado court has impacted Trump's support rate, experts believe the impact would be quite small and may even give him an advantage," the Global Times read. "This may further reinforce the perception among his supporters that he [Trump] is a victim, creating a sense of sympathy that strengthens their support for him."