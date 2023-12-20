Biden Hands Over 'Major Prize' in Latest Hostage Deal
Tipsheet

Pollster Believes Colorado Decision Will Only Help Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 20, 2023 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

The decision to kick former President Trump off of the Colorado 2024 ballot has voters fuming over the state’s intent to play political games. 

Republican pollster Frank Luntz predicts that Colorado’s politically motivated shakeup will cause Trump to garner even more support than he has now, believing it will only help him in the long run. 

During an interview with CNN, Luntz predicted that Trump is “now even more likely to beat Biden” in the upcoming election. 

“It’s going to be exactly what the indictments did. It’s going to be exactly what the criticisms have done. Donald Trump thrives on negativity. He thrives on legal systems that try to hold him accountable, and I’m convinced that his polling numbers are going to go up,” Luntz said, pointing to a recent New York Times poll that showed Trump leading Biden in six swing states beyond the margin of error.

Luntz pointed out that the more Trump is attacked, the more he is prosecuted and condemned, and the higher his polling numbers climb. 

“People rally around him, and I would say to the judges, as I said to the Justice Department: you’re actually making it more likely that Donald Trump is elected next November by how you are pursuing this,” he continued. 

Trump is facing felony charges in New York, Washington, D.C., Florida, and Georgia about so-called “election interference, mishandling of classified documents, and hush money payments.”

Trump lost Colorado to Biden by 13 points in 2020. However, he does not need the state to regain the White House in 2024.

Republican strategist Scott Jennings also said the political persecution against Trump will backfire on the Democratic Party. 

“Every time Trump has [h]ad an adverse engagement with the legal system, it has been like rocket fuel with Republican voters because it reinforces his core message that he is (and has been) unfairly treated since the moment he burst on to the scene,” Jennings said. “For Trump haters, this is like getting drunk at your office Christmas Party. It may seem like fun tonight, but you will really, really regret it tomorrow.”

