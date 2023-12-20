Biden Hands Over 'Major Prize' in Latest Hostage Deal
Delta, American Airlines Fly Illegal Aliens To U.S. Cities

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 20, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Delta and American Airlines are under fire for flying illegal migrants from President Joe Biden's Arizona processing centers into domestic U.S. hubs on late-night flights.

According to reports, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has become a significant hub for illegal aliens to travel around the United States. 

Republican commentator Ashley St Clair was on a flight from Phoenix to New York City when she noticed that her Delta Airlines flight was filled with illegal aliens. 

In a video posted to social media, St Clair showed illegal migrants lined up waiting to board her flight, and when she asked a representative about it, he said: "What does it matter? They're humans, too."

Conservative reporter Ari Hoffman also encountered a similar scene while boarding his flight at the Arizona airport. He said that illegal migrants were sleeping on the floor of the airport, and according to him, they had no possessions— only a phone and a packet containing travel information.

In addition, Tayler Hansen from Tenet Media also experienced the same thing. 


