Delta, American Airlines Fly Illegal Aliens To U.S. Cities

Delta and American Airlines are under fire for flying illegal migrants from President Joe Biden's Arizona processing centers into domestic U.S. hubs on late-night flights.

According to reports, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has become a significant hub for illegal aliens to travel around the United States.

Republican commentator Ashley St Clair was on a flight from Phoenix to New York City when she noticed that her Delta Airlines flight was filled with illegal aliens.

In a video posted to social media, St Clair showed illegal migrants lined up waiting to board her flight, and when she asked a representative about it, he said: "What does it matter? They're humans, too."

My @Delta flight from Phoenix appears to be flying migrants who crossed the border and are being shipped to New York



When I asked a Delta representative if this was the case, his response was "What does it matter, they're humans too"



What is happening????

Entire flight full of migrants being shipped from processing centers on @Delta



Are taxpayer dollars paying for this????

Migrant placed next to me in premium cabin still has bag from processing center



A majority of this flight is migrants bussed in from the processing center



Can @Delta please let all of their customers know what medical screenings are being done for these migrants illegally…

Conservative reporter Ari Hoffman also encountered a similar scene while boarding his flight at the Arizona airport. He said that illegal migrants were sleeping on the floor of the airport, and according to him, they had no possessions— only a phone and a packet containing travel information.

Tonight at @PHXSkyHarbor I saw dozens of illegal immigrants.



None had luggage. All were clinging to their white packages with travel information and a cell phone.



When I arrived on Saturday night, I saw dozens of others sleeping in the terminals.

In addition, Tayler Hansen from Tenet Media also experienced the same thing.

Illegal Migrants are littered throughout the Phoenix Airport right now. They're receiving priority boarding and expedited security.



Many have no idea where they're going.



Locations include Charlotte, Philadelphia, NYC, and Texas.



Multiple had to be escorted from the women's…




