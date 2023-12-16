2024 Presidential Candidate Makes Damning Prediction About Biden: 'Won't Make It to General Election'

Independent presidential candidate Dr. Cornel West predicts President Joe Biden will drop out of the 2024 race before the general election.

According to a Politico article, West said that he wouldn't be surprised if Biden called it quits and let a Democrat from what he called the "B-Team" take over as head of the party, such as Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA.) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.).

"I'm not even sure whether I'll be running against Biden," West said. "Biden — I think he's going to have an LBJ moment [and] pull back. I'm just saying that I'm open to those possibilities, given the fluidity of the situation."

West's "LBJ moment" reference is regarding the 1968 election, where Democratic president Lyndon B. Johnson abruptly dropped out of the race, citing tensions within the party and the country at large regarding the war in Vietnam. His successor and vice president, Herbert Humphreys, went on to lose the election to Republican Richard Nixon.

He said that Biden, who is now 81 years old, is quickly running out of gas and is a "milquetoast neoliberal with military adventurism, possibly leading the world toward World War III."

According to a Pew Research Center poll, Biden's approval rating has plunged to just 33 percent— the lowest since the president has taken office.

Biden's approval rating among Republicans is 7 percent, while his support among Democrats dropped 4 points from June to 61 percent.

The poll pointed out that the president's job rating among Democrats has fallen 12 points since October 2022 and is "relatively low among most major demographic groups." Meanwhile, only 24 percent of voters believed Biden could unite the country.

As Biden continues to make headlines for laughable gaffes, Americans are worried he is not physically nor mentally fit to serve another four years in office.