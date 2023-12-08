Cori Bush Has Had Enough of This Word Being Used Against Progressives
The Bubbling Cesspool of Feces That Is the Ivy Leagues
Arizona's Dem Governor Begs Biden for Border Help As Her State Is Overrun
There Was a Big Problem With CNN's Announcement of a Debate at Saint...
Jonathan Chait Applauds Ivy League Presidents
'I'm Sorry': Harvard President Issues Apology Amid Outrage Over Congressional Testimony
Biden Caught In Another Lie
Biden's Border Crisis Is Encouraging Record Crime from Illegal Aliens, Mexican Drug Cartel...
So This Is What Chris Christie Told Megyn Kelly After She Humiliated Him...
FBI Under Fire for Targeting 'Radical-Traditionalist Catholic Ideology'
Community Notes Has Now Gotten Involved as Republicans Fight Over NDAA Compromises
Texas AG Will Sue Doctor Who Performs Second-Trimester Abortion
House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan Subpoenas DHS Secretary Mayorkas After 'Woefully Inade...
11-Year-Old Girl Assigned to Sleep With 'Trans' Student on School Trip, Parents Say
Tipsheet

Dozens of California Teachers Hold Anti-Israel ‘Sit-In,’ Take Sympathy On Hamas

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 08, 2023 9:30 PM
Julio Rosas/Townhall

Dozens of California teachers are under fire for staging a “sit-in” that taught pro-Palestine lesson plans amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. 

This week, the liberal city of Oakland held an unauthorized anti-Israel course, claiming the curriculum is a "corrective" to pro-Israel educational material.

Advertisement

While it is unclear what the lesson plans included, the event clearly supported Palestinian territory. 

According to the Daily Mail, students were given coloring books that featured a Palestinian person who said: "A group of bullies called Zionists wanted our land, so they stole it by force and hurt many people."

It also referred to Israel as an "apartheid state."

The lesson plans included sympathy for Hamas, saying the teachers were not taking a position on the terrorist group. 

“Hamas is complicated; it was started in part by the state of Israel, and there has been no election since Hamas was voted in in 2006," according to the document.

An estimated 75 to 100 K-12 teachers involved in the sit-in told ABC News they felt previous classroom materials were too one-sided, leaning too pro-Israel. 

“It did not include the Palestinian struggle for freedom and liberation," one teacher told the outlet. 

Another said the district-sponsored curriculum was "presented in a very, very one-sided pro-Israeli way."

Recommended

Biden Caught In Another Lie Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

In addition, students were encouraged to chant at an upcoming pro-Palestine protest. Teachers also said they felt it is essential for young kids to recognize the “genocide" of Palestinians in Gaza. 

Megan Bacigalupi, a parent within the school district, expressed her anger with what her kids were taught in the classroom. 

“This was not an attempt to provide a balanced viewpoint on the current conflict in Israel and Gaza to enable students to be critical thinkers," she said. "How could it be when no panelist or the moderator mentioned the Oct. 7 attacks or Hamas once? It was an attempt to indoctrinate Oakland kids to hate the state of Israel and, by association, Jewish students."

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Caught In Another Lie Sarah Arnold
Sen. John Kennedy Had a Very Simple, Yet Important, Question for FBI Director Christopher Wray Townhall Video
There's Been an Attack at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Katie Pavlich
How Were the Universities Lost? Victor Davis Hanson
There Are No ‘Innocent Palestinians’ D.W. Wilber
Cori Bush Has Had Enough of This Word Being Used Against Progressives Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Caught In Another Lie Sarah Arnold
Advertisement