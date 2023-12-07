Of Course, That's How the NYT Framed Three College Heads Endorsing Jewish Genocide
Tipsheet

Vivek Ramaswamy Takes Down Christie and Haley In Fourth Debate

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 07, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Ohio businessman Vivek Ramaswamy pulled out all the stops during the fourth GOP debate, involving taking down his rival former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). 

On Wednesday night, Ramaswamy threw punches left and right, telling Christie to "have a nice meal" and get out of the race as the "most obnoxious blowhard in America."

"First of all, Chris Christie also doesn't know what provinces in eastern Ukraine he actually wants us to fight for. Chris, your version of foreign policy experience was closing a bridge from New Jersey to New York," Ramaswamy said. "So do everybody a favor, just walk yourself off that stage, enjoy a nice meal, and get the hell out of this race!"

Holding up a sign that read "Nikki=Corrupt," Ramaswamy aimed his shots at Haley, comparing the South Carolina Republican to President Joe Biden. 

"Now a lot of the neocons are quietly coming along to that position with the exceptions of Nikki Haley and Joe Biden, who still support this, what I believe is a pointless war in Ukraine," Ramaswamy said. "And I think those with foreign policy experience, one thing that Joe Biden and Nikki Haley have in common is that neither of them could even state for you three provinces in eastern Ukraine that they want to send our troops to actually fight for. Look at that. This is what I want people to understand."

In a twist of events, however, Christie defended Haley, telling Ramaswamy to stop insulting her. 

"He has insulted Nikki Haley's basic intelligence. Not her positions, her basic intelligence," Christie said, adding, "Look, if you want to disagree on issues, that's fine. Nikki and I disagree on some issues. I've known her for 12 years ... and while we disagree about some issues and we disagree about who should be president of the United States, what we don't disagree on is this is a smart accomplished woman. You should stop insulting her."

In response, Ramaswamy criticized both Haley and Christie on their foreign policy positions, bringing back an attack he previously used on Haley at a previous debate, saying, "You can put lipstick on Dick Cheney; it is still a fascist." 

Tags: GOP

