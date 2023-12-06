The Ridiculous Measure This Progressive 'Squad' Member Just Announced Regarding the 2024 Election

Far-Left Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) is calling on the right to allow incarcerated criminals and individuals as young as 16 years of age to vote in the upcoming 2024 election.

This week, Pressley and Sen. Peter Welch (D-VT.) introduced legislation that would guarantee "incarcerated citizens,” such as murderers and rapists, to cast a ballot.

The Inclusive Democracy Act would end “felony disenfranchisement in America and guarantee the right to vote for incarcerated and formerly incarcerated citizens,” according to the legislation. The bill would also allow incarcerated felons to vote by mail.

"Our bill is a reflection of bold, progressive, democratic values. Because of Republicans and the Supreme Court stopping at nothing to undermine voting rights and to exclude Black and brown folks from participating in our democracy, we must be just as relentless at protecting and expanding access to the ballot box, including for incarcerated citizens," Pressley said.

The Democrat turned her attention to how "Jim Crow" is not "behind us,” advocating for minors to vote.

“When the former occupant of the White House can lead a violent insurrection and still run for president while nearly five million citizens can have a criminal record and not even cast a ballot, Jim Crow is not behind us,” the progressive continued.

Pressley claimed that the United States’s “democracy is on the line,” adding that “voter suppression” is on the rise.

Because they are CONVICTS — Mike Lee (@bigpurple) December 6, 2023

They are denied because they’re criminals. As it should be. — Tonya Jennings 🇺🇸 (@TonyaBJennings) December 6, 2023

Felons lose that right. Are dems that desperate?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Mike Weaver (@MikeWea03767576) December 6, 2023

Can you just stop with the faux-Progressive babble? What would be the benefit of this? — Rad Fleck (@beanosimmons) December 6, 2023

This comes as Republicans warn that President Joe Biden will use illegal aliens to secure the 2024 election.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) is cautioning Americans that Biden wants to turn illegal migrants into Democrat voters— hence the reason the administration is looking the other way at one of the worst border crises of U.S. history.

"The Biden administration has done this intentionally. [Department of Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas has done this intentionally. For what reason? Everybody asks me all the time. I think that ultimately they hope to turn all these illegals into voters for their side," Johnson said. "It sounds sinister, but there's no other explanation for what's happening down there. It's an absolute humanitarian and now national security crisis — catastrophe really — and they could reverse it overnight if they wanted to, but they don't."