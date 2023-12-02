The Border Crisis Just Got Worse

Three years into President Joe Biden’s term, the crisis at the southern border hit exceedingly high encounters as the administration continues to ignore the havoc it created.

In November, Border Patrol agents encountered nearly 190,000 illegal migrants who crossed the southwest border between ports of entry, bringing the total encounters for the first two months of the new fiscal year to about 379,000 migrants.

According to reports, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 6,200 migrants daily during the first two months of the fiscal year 2024.

More from Breitbart News on the crisis:

This, combined with official reports showing the apprehension of nearly 189,000 migrants in October, brings the estimated two-month total to 379,000 migrants. This is down from the record-shattering 413,000 migrants apprehended during the same period last year. During the last three months, agents apprehended nearly 600,000 migrants. The three-month total exceeds the FY2020 (President Donald Trump’s last full fiscal year in office) reported apprehension of 400,651 migrants by approximately 50 percent.

This comes as six Democrats joined House Republicans to block Biden from turning federal land into migrant camps, which would allow thousands of illegal aliens to camp out freely on U.S. territory.

This week, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis’s (R-N.Y.) legislation, known as the “Protecting our Communities from Failure to Secure the Border Act,” was passed in a 224-203 vote.

“Turning our federal parks into encampments for unvetted migrants from all over the world is unfair to surrounding communities and the taxpayers who are being forced to foot the bill while our Mayor bankrupts our city and slashes services from our citizens,” Malliotakis said.

The Biden Administration reportedly lobbied Democrats to oppose the legislation, claiming it would limit the powers of the Department of the Interior and the Department of Agriculture.

The legislation as Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-Mich.) and New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) got the green light to move thousands of illegal migrants onto Floyd Bennett Field.

The field was previously used by the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy during World War II, and it was also used as New York City’s first municipal airport.