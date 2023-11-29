Gaffe-Prone Biden Makes Odd Comments During Colorado Visit

President Joe Biden made an odd comment once again— shocker— bragging about his ability to launch nuclear weapons against the country.

On Wednesday, while touring a manufacturing plant in Colorado, Biden boasted about having a code to “blow up the world.”

“Now look, my Marine carries that, but it has the code to blow up the world,” the president said, adding “Nuclear weapons” to clarify his statement.

What Biden is referring to is the “nuclear football,” which is used by the President of the United States to authorize a nuclear attack while away from fixed command centers, such as the White House Situation Room.

It is noteworthy that this is very unusual for a commander-in-chief to acknowledge publicly.

BIDEN: "Look, my Marine has a code to blow up the world" pic.twitter.com/0k2efHB5Jj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 29, 2023

The stumbles didn’t end there.

During his 23-minute speech, Biden referred to the corporate leaders in attendance as “Mr. Moon,” seemingly mistaking them for former South Korean President Moon Jae-in— who left office in 2022— despite meeting the current South Korean president, Yoon Suk Yeol, several times.

The 81-year-old president then recalled a conversation with the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping, saying, “I said this to Deng Xiaoping in the Himalayas, and I’ve said this to every world leader: It’s never, never, never been a good bet to bet against the American people.”

However, the New York Post pointed out how the story resembled a frequently told Biden anecdote involving what he claimed was a conversation with current Chinese President Xi Jinping during their time as vice presidents.

While Democrats blame Biden’s frequent slip-ups on being gaffe-prone, polls show voters are concerned with the president’s inability to serve for another four years.

A New York Times poll found that 71 percent of swing state voters believe Biden is “too old to be an effective president.” At the same time, a Wall Street Journal poll released revealed that 73 percent of voters also think Biden’s mental and physical health hinder him from being a successful president.