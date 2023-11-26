The Mistreatment of Hostages Revealed In Gruesome Details

On Sunday, the third round of hostages held captive by Hamas terrorists were released.

No family members of the released hostages are speaking out on the gruesome miss treatment of their loved ones and heard under Hama's control.

Advertisement

Detailing the seven-week hell the hostages experienced, family members told Israeli reporters that they were sometimes denied food and had to wait hours for the bathroom.

During a press conference held by MediCentral Jerusalem, Merav Mor Raviv, cousin of Keren Munder, said they would go days without food.

They were eating, but not regularly and not all the time. Keren told me that there were days that they didn’t get food, only pita bread or things like that. They lost — Keren and her mom, Ruthie, lost, each one of them, around between six to eight kilos, and they are not that tall. They ate a lot of rice and bread …. I know that she told me that when they wanted to go to the bathroom, how they had to knock on the door, and sometimes, and then they were waiting [for] it to be opened, and sometimes they were waiting one and-a-half hours, or two hours, to go to the bathroom. And they told me that they were sleeping on [a] kind of benches in a reception room, that you have three chairs combined as a bench, they had to sleep on that kind of, to spend their night on the bench.

The freed hostages have not spoken directly to the public and are still being treated in Israeli hospitals.

The Munders reportedly had no clue that the world was awaiting their return home, nor did they know their faces were reposted on billboards nationwide.

In return for the freed hostages, Israel released several prisoners— including those convicted or charged in connection to murder— as part of the deal.

Monday is the last day of the agreed cease-fire between the terrorist group in Israel unless Hamas releases additional hostages.



