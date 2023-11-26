Third Round of Hostages Released From Gaza. Here Are Their Names.
Obama-Era Fail: Hamas Office In Qatar Backfires

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 26, 2023 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

The Obama Administration appears to have made a big mistake by establishing a Hamas office in Qatar. 

During former President Obama's time in office, the U.S. facilitated the opening of a Hamas office in Doha with the initial intention of assisting with indirect communication and contributing to de-escalation efforts in the Middle East. 

However, the plan has backfired. The Obama-era move may have unintentionally bolstered the terrorist group's activities and contributed to the ongoing violence in the region.

In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Qatar's Ambassador to Washington, Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani, wrote that his government set up the Hamas office in the region "after a request from Washington to establish indirect lines of communication" in 2012. He claimed the office "frequently" served to mediate and help de-escalate conflicts between Israel and the Palestinian terrorists. 

"The presence of the Hamas office shouldn't be confused with endorsement but rather establishes an important channel for indirect communication," the minister wrote. 

Former Trump administration official Richard Goldberg slammed the Obama-era policy, arguing that the heinous Oct. 7 attacks on Israel have contradicted the idea that Hamas could go from being a terrorist group to a governing organization. 

Despite the Qatar minister's comments, Goldberg believes the policy poses a threat and makes the U.S. look vulnerable. 

Goldberg argued that the Hamas office was "clearly a policy that was already in line with the Obama administration's thinking of how to remake the Middle East in a Muslim Brotherhood image, and the Qataris played right into that." 

The Qatar office played a significant role in helping to release the 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners and a four-day ceasefire. 

"Hamas was going to go somewhere, and the Qataris wanted to host it," Steven Simon, senior director of the National Security Council (NSC) for the Middle East and North Africa, told Fox News Digital. "Of course, it was discussed with the United States, and we said, 'go ahead.'" 

