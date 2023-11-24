Townhall's Black Friday Blowout Sale
Tipsheet

Social Media Blasts the Biden Campaign After a Ridiculous Guide On How to Handle 'Crazy MAGA Nonsense'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 24, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

This Thanksgiving, the Biden Administration wanted Americans to be thankful for everything the president has done for the country— which involves sky-high inflation, a chaotic southern border, record-breaking crime, and now being on the brink of WWIII. 

Yet, the Biden White House continues to brainwash and lie to Americans into thinking the senile president is doing more good than harm to the U.S. 

Biden’s 2024 campaign, Biden-Harris HQ, posted a lengthy Twitter thread on how to respond to all of the “crazy MAGA nonsense” this holiday. 

However, social media users quickly called out the president’s failures. 

Biden’s approval rating remains underwater at just 39 percent. His age and diminishing health, as well as the conflict in the Middle East, have been at the forefront for many Americans— including Democrats. 

A CNN/SSRS poll found that only 25 percent of Americans believe Biden has the “stamina and sharpness to serve effectively as president,” while nearly half of Democrats, 48 percent, agree that the president does not have those qualities. 

In addition, 80 percent of all Americans have the same doubts. 

However, the White House has tried on several occasions to deter those thoughts from American’s minds, claiming his old age brings nothing but “wisdom” to the U.S. 

“Our perspective is that it’s not about age; it’s about the president’s experience,” White House press secretary Karine Jean Pierre. “I would put the president’s stamina, wisdom, [his] ability to get this done on behalf of the American people, up against anyone on any day of the week.”

Not only is his age a significant factor for Americans casting their ballots, but the economy has also taken a nose dive thanks to Biden’s reckless spending. 

According to an NBC News poll, 59 percent of voters disapproved of his performance on the economy, while only 38 percent approved.

During his time as president, inflation rates have been at the highest since the early 1980s— reaching 9.1 percent in June last year. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

