Biden Admits His Own Diplomacy May Have Fueled Hamas Attack

President Joe Biden made a damning admission about the heinous Hamas attack on Israel that resulted in thousands of people being murdered, raped, kidnapped.

Advertisement

On Friday, Biden said that his own diplomacy may have pushed the terrorist group to launch its slaughter upon Israel during a speech on the newly released hostages as part of a four-day truce in the Gaza Strip.

"I cannot prove what I'm about to say, but I believe one of the reasons Hamas struck when they did is because they knew I was working very closely with the Saudis and others in the region to bring peace to the region by having recognition of Israel and Israel's right to exist," Biden said.

The president's comments come after about 50 of the 240 hostages, including 13 Israeli civilians and 12 Thai nationals, are expected to be released in exchange for a pause in fighting with Israel. Biden boasted about the deal that followed negotiations between U.S., Israeli, Qatari, and Egyptian officials. Hamas agreed to release the hostages over the next three days. However, it is unclear if the terrorist group will hold up their end of the deal.

As the world awaits the release of the hostages, Biden went Black Friday shopping in Massachusetts.

"You may recall when we did the G20 a little while ago; I was able to get a resolution, a statement passed through there saying we are going to build a railroad from Riyadh all the way through the Middle East into Saudi Arabia, Israel etcetera all the way up to Europe. Not the railroad, it'd be an underground pipeline then a railroad," Biden added. "The whole idea is there is overwhelming interest, and I think most Arab nations know it and are coordinating with one another to change the dynamic in their region for longer-term peace, and that is what I am going to continue to work on."

More from the Daily Caller: