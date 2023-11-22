Biden Admin: Maybe These Houthis Are Actually Terrorists After all
Tipsheet

Democrat Attacks Kamala Harris Following Scathing Joe Biden Dig

Sarah Arnold
November 22, 2023
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Americans, and even a few select Democrats, are fed up with President Joe Biden's failed policies, declaring that it is time for him to "pass the torch." 

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN.) posted a scathing video criticizing Biden using historical audio of former President John F. Kennedy calling for a better nation. As the video continues, footage of Apollo rockets, the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, and violent George Floyd and post-Roe protests can be seen. 

The recurring message of the ad is that Biden is too weak of a candidate who cannot defeat Trump.

"The threat is real. Trump is winning. It's time to pass the torch," the video says. 

One of the parts of the ad shows images of Biden looking confused as Kennedy speaks about "a call to bear the burden of a long twilight struggle."

Under Biden's term, the U.S. has been on the brink of WWIII as two wars rage on. The southern border is wide open, with record-breaking crossings that have brought deadly drugs and human trafficking into the country. At the same time, Americans struggle to pay bills and put food on the table, as inflation severely impacts everyday life. On top of this, the 81-year-old president shows up weak on the world stage, bringing a significant national security risk to the nation. 

The Biden challenger is also facing scrutiny from fellow Democrats after he said that voters have no faith in Vice President Kamala Harris if she were to succeed Biden.

During an interview with the Atlantic, Phillips aimed fire at Harris, saying her low approval ratings are a prime example of why she couldn't handle the responsibilities of being the commander-in-chief. 

"I hear from others who know her a lot better than I do that many think she's not well positioned," Phillips said of Harris. "She is not well-prepared, doesn't have the right disposition and the right competencies to execute that office. Harris's approval numbers are even worse than Biden's."

Phillips took precautions to not directly criticize Harris, saying he has not seen those deficiencies in his personal experience. 

However, he concluded it is "pretty clear that she's not somebody people have faith in." 

Meanwhile, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA.) slammed Phillips for "attacking" Harris, claiming his "entire reputation on the way out."

Shortly after announcing his 2024 bid, Phillips believed that in 2020, Biden was the only Democrat who could have beaten former President Trump, but in 2024, he is among the only ones who will lose to him. 

