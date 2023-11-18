UEFA Wouldn't Observe a Moment of Silence, So Israel and Poland's Soccer Teams...
Bill Maher Highlights One Activity He Wants No Part of During Thanksgiving
I'm Tired of Dumb Stuff. And By That I Mean Candace Owens and...
The Leaning Tower of Pisa Has Fallen
NRA Blasts California for Suspending 2A Rights of Man Who Used Gun in...
Why Marxism/Communism Fails, Part One
Terrorist Birds of a Feather Flock Together
The Gold Medal Winner for Presidential Lies
Newsom Makes False Claim About Tennessee Town Banning 'Being Gay In Public'
Newsom Gave Millions to Islamic Groups Who Cheer On the Killing of Jews
KJP Claimed They've Been 'Very Serious' in Dealing With Crime. Poll Results Beg...
Two Upcoming Appeals Offer SCOTUS Golden Opportunities to Reinforce Its Work
Illinois Lawmakers Just Axed State’s Sole School Choice Program
Socialist-Style Drug Price Controls Hurting Patients
Tipsheet

Illegal Migrant Convicted of Raping a 5-Year-Old Found On Martha's Vineyard

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 18, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

President Joe Biden has created the worst border crisis in American history due to his far-left extremist policies.

His refusal to secure the southern border has ignited record crime, increased cases of human trafficking to flourish in the U.S., and deadly drugs such as fentanyl to be brought over. 

Advertisement

Yet, the president still insists the border is “closed.” And because of his radical policies, an illegal migrant, convicted of raping a five-year-old girl in Brazil, was found living on Martha’s Vineyard. 

Biden is and continues to put every single American's life at risk yet stays in denial, lying to the nation. 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents arrested Saulo Cardosa after agents were notified the 37-year-old was unlawfully living in the United States. 

More from Breitbart News: 

In May 2019, Cardosa was convicted of raping a five-year-old child in Brazil and subsequently sentenced to 14 years in prison. Sometime after his conviction, Cardosa fled to the United States by illegally crossing the nation’s porous southern border, where millions of “got-aways” enter, undetected by Border Patrol, every year. ICE agents were eventually alerted by international authorities that Cardosa may have been living in the United States as an illegal alien, and an investigation was launched. ICE agents ultimately discovered Cardosa living on Martha’s Vineyard and arrested him. Cardosa remains in ICE custody pending deportation to Brazil.

Recommended

UEFA Wouldn't Observe a Moment of Silence, So Israel and Poland's Soccer Teams Did This Instead Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Americans can thank Biden for bringing organized drug rings and deadly drugs into their lives. Despite the president vowing to fix the border with his so-called migrant “plans,” illegal alien crossings continue to spike with no end in sight. 

According to a report released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, illegal crossings at the southern border climbed by more than 33 percent in July. Meanwhile, agents apprehended 136,652 aliens in August— a dramatic jump since the first time in Biden’s tenure that apprehensions dropped below 100,000. 

Under the Biden Administration, more than 6.5 million illegal aliens have been encountered at the border, per new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) data. The data also reveals that nearly two million are known “got-aways” who likely remain in the U.S. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UEFA Wouldn't Observe a Moment of Silence, So Israel and Poland's Soccer Teams Did This Instead Matt Vespa
The Leaning Tower of Pisa Has Fallen Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Highlights One Activity He Wants No Part of During Thanksgiving Matt Vespa
What the Media Aren't Telling You About a Trans Mayor's Suicide Mia Cathell
The Gold Medal Winner for Presidential Lies Jeff Davidson
I'm Tired of Dumb Stuff. And By That I Mean Candace Owens and Nikki Haley. Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
UEFA Wouldn't Observe a Moment of Silence, So Israel and Poland's Soccer Teams Did This Instead Matt Vespa
Advertisement