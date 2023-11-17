And With This Move by the House GOP, Is the January 6 Saga...
Tipsheet

Trump Will Remain On the Colorado Primary Ballot

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 17, 2023 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Former President Trump will remain on the Colorado 2024 presidential primary ballot. 

On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Sarah B. Wallace ruled that the “court orders the Secretary of State to place Donald J. Trump on the presidential primary ballot when it certifies the ballot on January 5, 2024.”

More from Fox, News, Digital: 

The decision came following a legal challenge seeking to disqualify Trump from appearing on the ballot, citing the 14th Amendment. The lawsuit sought to use the Disqualifications Clause, or Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars individuals who have "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against America or who have aided those engaged in such activities from holding office, and specifically cited Trump’s alleged involvement in the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), as well as six Colorado voters, filed the lawsuit in September, one of multiple legal attempts in a number of states across the country aiming to prevent Trump winning another four years in the White House.


Earlier this week, a Michigan judge ruled that Trump would also remain on the state’s primary ballot despite calls for his removal. 

Minnesota and New Hampshire also faced similar challenges, however, federal judges ruled that keeping Trump’s name off the ballot is unconstitutional. 

The 45th president is facing a mountain of politically motivated legal persecutions, making him the first president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. 

