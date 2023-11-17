FCC's Government Takeover of the Internet

Republicans are speaking out about the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) “digital discrimination” order signed by the Biden Administration, saying it significantly abuses the agency’s power.

This week, the FCC green-lit a plan proposed by the Biden Administration to promote “equity and diversity” online, causing many critics to call it a “takeover of the Internet.”

The plan was passed in a 3-2 vote and is described as a way to prevent digital discrimination and ensure equitable access to internet services in the U.S. Many believe it will lead to government abuse by granting access and regulatory control over every aspect of the Internet.

More from Trending Politics on the proposal:

Network infrastructure deployment, network reliability, network upgrades, network maintenance, customer-premises equipment, and installation. Speeds, capacities, latency, data caps, throttling, pricing, promotional rates, imposition of late fees, opportunity for equipment rental, installation time, contract renewal terms, service termination terms, and use of customer credit and account history. Mandatory arbitration clauses, pricing, deposits, discounts, customer service, language options, credit checks, marketing or advertising, contract renewal, upgrades, account termination, transfers to another covered entity, and service suspension.

FCC Commissioner Brandon Carr opposed the Biden Administration’s plan, suggesting it would infringe upon constitutional rights.

“The Biden Administration’s plan empowers the FCC to regulate every aspect of the Internet sector for the first time ever. The plan is motivated by an ideology of government control that is not compatible with the fundamental precepts of free market capitalism,” Carr said. “But it gets worse. The FCC reserves the right under this plan to regulate both ‘actions and omissions, whether recurring or a single instance.’ In other words, if you take any action, you may be liable, and if you do nothing, you may be liable. There is no path to complying with this standardless regime. It reads like a planning document drawn up in the faculty lounge of a university’s Soviet Studies Department.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX.) and 27 fellow Republicans are calling on the FCC to rescind their plan, calling it unlawful and would hurt broadband deployment in the U.S.

“As you approach the statutory deadline for issuing rules to implement this section, we strongly urge you to reconsider your Draft Order. Instead, do your job: Follow the statutory text, implement rules that will incentivize rather than deter private investment, and promote rather than undermine the goal of ubiquitous broadband,” the senator’s letter reads.